Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, dismissing the rumours as baseless and warning that any changes would depend on ministers’ performance rather than a fixed schedule.

Speaking at Government House on July 31, the interior minister rejected suggestions that the government was preparing to adjust its Cabinet after four months in office. He questioned where the reports had originated, suggesting they stemmed from television speculation rather than fact, and said all ministers remained focused on working according to the government’s direction.

Asked whether a reshuffle might come after six months or a year, Anutin said the timing would depend on circumstances and should not be fixed in advance. He added that the prime minister holds the authority to make changes whenever necessary, particularly if a minister’s performance fails to benefit the country.

“If someone does not create benefits for the country or causes damage, there is no need to wait for a scheduled reshuffle,” Anutin said.

The prime minister also criticised political commentators, arguing that many were making predictions without access to reliable information or genuine insight into government affairs.

No Guarantees Needed

Anutin said he saw no need to offer guarantees to Cabinet members. Ministers who performed well and avoided controversy would keep their posts, he said, while those who failed to deliver could face changes.

Asked whether a Cabinet adjustment could open the door for another political party to join the coalition, Anutin said such a move was not currently possible.

On government performance more broadly, Anutin said every ministry, including his own, was being pushed to deliver results. He said communication with the public had improved and that the government had continued rolling out policies and achievements, while acknowledging that some critics would continue attacking the administration regardless of its record.

“The government is not worried about that. We are focused on doing what is right and what benefits the country,” Anutin said.

Bureaucracy and Ministry Reshuffle

Anutin said the government continued to receive cooperation from civil servants, security agencies and the business sector, adding that effective administration relies on cooperation between political leaders and officials.

Addressing claims that he could no longer control the bureaucracy, Anutin said lawful government instructions must be followed, while officials retain the right to refuse orders that are unlawful or harmful to the public interest.

On plans to reorganise the Interior Ministry in August, Anutin said recent allegations of exam corruption were the actions of individuals rather than a systemic failure. He said those implicated had already faced legal consequences, including arrests, summonses, transfers and the cancellation of exam results linked to suspected irregularities.

Anutin noted that August and September mark the regular period for government appointments and transfers of senior officials, including posts requiring Cabinet approval. He said he respected each ministry’s right to recommend suitable candidates for senior roles, reported Pattaya Mail.

“I manage the ministers. Ministers manage their ministries,” Anutin said, ending the exchange with reporters by wishing them a good weekend.