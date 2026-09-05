Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A Facebook page calling itself an anti-corruption club has questioned the pole spacing on a 9.9 million baht solar streetlight project in Mukdahan. The post appeared on September 3.

The page, ชมรมSTRONGต้านทุจริตประเทศไทย, or the STRONG Anti-Corruption Thailand club, asked whether the light poles had been installed too densely. The project belongs to Nikhom Kham Soi Subdistrict Municipality.

The procurement covered 148 sets of 50 watt LED solar-powered streetlights, according to the post. Each set carries a height-adjustable pole on a steel pile foundation. The listed budget was 9,916,000 baht under project number 68129033747, with a winning bid of 9,906,000 baht.

On those figures, the average works out at roughly 66,932 baht per set. That is a calculation from the totals listed in the post, not a confirmed unit price from a procurement document.

Mayor Chalong Bootkarn said the project was already underway before he took office. He said the lighting benefits the community because the road used to be dark and deserted, with little traffic on it. A municipal sports ground hosting activities two to three times a week benefits. Other government agencies regularly ask to use the area.

Wat Suphakon Nikhom Thammaram also benefits from the lighting, the mayor said. Elderly residents use the road to exercise before dawn every day. He gave his comments at the site, which an Amarin TV reporter visited with him.

The STRONG page has asked the responsible agency to publish the project’s bill of quantities and the price per set. It also wants the installation-point layout plans, the spacing between poles, and the engineering calculations behind the design released for public inspection.

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The post put four questions. It asked whether such dense pole spacing was necessary, and what costs and specifications justify the per-unit price. It asked whether an engineering calculation existed for the spacing and the light coverage, and whether the public got value for a budget of nearly 10 million baht.

Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Anti-corruption page questions Mukdahan solar streetlight project | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 11:00 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.