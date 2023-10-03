Wedding day drama: Bride’s hidden career as porn star leaves groom in a reel shocker

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 32 year old Japanese woman suffered a shocking revelation on her wedding day when a close friend exposed her past as a porn star, a secret she had never divulged to her husband. The surprising disclosure left her husband taken aback during their wedding celebrations.

The alleged former porn star, known by the pseudonym, Mizuki, met her boyfriend and agreed to marry him when she was 27 years old.

She never shared anything about her previous occupation in the adult video industry as a porn star, believing he would never find out due to her not being a well-known actress.

However, during their wedding dinner, her close friend, under the influence of alcohol, stood up and praised the groom for accepting Mizuki’s past as a porn star. This left Mizuki feeling deeply embarrassed, while her husband tried to laugh it off as a joke.

After the wedding, her husband questioned Mizuki about the truth of her past. She confessed, resulting in deep disappointment from her husband.

He attempted to search for her screen name and her work but Mizuki insisted she didn’t have a specific name and only performed in a few films. Despite spending hours searching the Internet, they found nothing. Her husband then asked if she had any other secrets, to which she assured him she did not.

He then straightforwardly told her that if he found many of her adult videos, he might not be able to accept her. However, as they hadn’t discovered anything yet, he asked to leave the past behind and requested her to stop contacting the friend who revealed her secret, suspecting that the friend had ill intentions.

Mizuki was profoundly grateful for her husband’s understanding and love, and he reassured her they didn’t need to fight about this and could pretend it never happened.

Mizuki revealed that she had filmed a total of eight adult videos, a fact known only to her close friends in the industry.

After her brief stint as a porn star in the adult film industry, she slowly withdrew.

Interestingly, the friend who revealed her secret, identified as Azai, was also a former adult video actress. Azai was more successful, having signed more contracts and filmed more than Mizuki, who speculated that Azai might have been envious of her happiness, KhaoSod reported.

