Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 2:07 PM
485 1 minute read
Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Nan Somchai

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) has ordered an investigation into claims that personal data belonging to more than 36 million Thai citizens is being offered for sale online.

Deputy DE Minister Boonthida Somchai said the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) had been instructed to work with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to verify the claims.

Preliminary investigations have focused on tracing the source of the alleged database listing and analysing sample data published by the seller. Officials are also comparing the information with data leaks that have surfaced in the past.

Officials are investigating claims that personal data belonging to 36 million Thais is being offered for sale online.
Photo via PDPC

The NCSA has identified an earlier post containing details similar to those currently being circulated and is conducting further tests on sample data to determine whether the information is new or compiled from previous data breach incidents.

However, Boonthida said there is currently no evidence confirming that the data is authentic or identifying the organisation from which it may have originated. DE will continue monitoring the case and investigating the claims, she added.

The ministry said it would take legal action and coordinate with relevant agencies if an actual personal data leak is confirmed.

scam hack stock
Photo via Magnific

Boonthida also urged the public to follow updates from official government sources and exercise caution when sharing personal information, answering calls from unknown individuals, clicking links, or providing sensitive information online.

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The ministry warned that involvement in the sale or purchase of personal data carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

She also called on government agencies responsible for large volumes of citizen data to maintain the highest data security standards to prevent potential leaks.

Boonthida added that any organisation found to have neglected its responsibilities or participated in wrongdoing would face legal action.

In a separate incident, the Digital Economy and Society Minister is calling in experts after finding that a data breach means the personal data of over 13 million Thai online users has been compromised. The details of the accounts have been found for sale on an underground website.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 2:07 PM
485 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.