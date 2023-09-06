Proposal at girlfriend’s mother’s funeral goes as well as you’d expect

No matter what you think, a proposal to your girlfriend at her mum's funeral will NOT go well. (via Pinterest)

There’s a right time and place for everything, but a funeral seems like the wrong time and wrong place for a marriage proposal. A 25 year old man disagreed through, deciding to propose marriage to his girlfriend at her mother’s funeral.

He believed it to be the best opportunity to pop the question. Despite the controversial timing of the funeral proposal and the subsequent rejection, the man still maintains it was the right moment.

The unusual funeral proposal story was initially shared on the popular online forum, Reddit. The young man explained that his girlfriend’s mother had always disapproved of their relationship due to a five-year age gap between them.

Despite this, the couple had been dating for two years, with the man often carrying a ring in his pocket, awaiting the right moment to propose. However, such a moment seemed to never arrive due to the mother’s disapproval.

Unexpectedly, the girlfriend’s mother was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and passed away, leaving the family in deep sorrow. Standing beside his girlfriend at her mother’s funeral, he suddenly thought a proposal at the funeral was perfect.

“This is it. I’ll ask her to marry me today.”

He knelt, presented the long-kept ring and asked his girlfriend if she would marry him, reported Sanook.

To his surprise, his girlfriend reacted to his proposal with rejection and harsh criticism for his actions at the funeral, leaving him puzzled about what went wrong. He insisted that his original intention of proposing was “a good thing.”

He believed that after her mother’s passing, she would understand that life is short and that we only live once. Therefore, he thought there could be no better opportunity, as he no longer needed the mother’s approval. However, he did not anticipate the negative reaction he received.

The funeral proposal story has since sparked a lively debate on social media, with many users criticising the man’s timing while others expressed sympathy for his situation. Despite the criticism, the man maintains that he thought the proposal was a good idea. His post ended with a plea for advice on how to mend his relationship with his girlfriend.

