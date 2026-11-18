Thailand’s Interior Ministry is considering raising the investment threshold for Thai naturalisation applications from 10 million to 100 million baht as part of a wider crackdown on fraudulent registrations and loopholes in nationality laws.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwannachawee proposed the changes during a meeting yesterday, November 17, calling for a review of outdated regulations that have been in place for more than 30 years.

The review comes amid continuing complaints about weaknesses in Thailand’s citizenship and civil registration systems, including concerns about foreign investors attempting to exploit outdated laws.

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Polapee said officials should assess whether the proposed 100 million baht threshold would be sufficient or should be raised further to prevent foreign investors linked to illegal activities from exploiting the country’s naturalisation rules.

The ministry will also review citizenship revocation rules, particularly for naturalised citizens who retain their original nationality or violate conditions set under Thai law.

Another priority is tackling fraud involving zero-number ID cards, issued to people without recognised civil registration status. Polapee ordered criminal and disciplinary action against anyone involved, including government officials, and the cancellation of unlawfully obtained registration records.

Beyond Thai citizenship requirements, the ministry is planning improvements to its information technology systems, including hardware and software upgrades.

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The Department of Provincial Administration will also work with the Department of Business Development to establish a shared database covering more than 17,000 foundations nationwide.

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The system is intended to make it easier to investigate foundations suspected of operating outside their registered purposes and identify organisations that have failed to submit activity reports or financial statements for more than two consecutive years.

Similar digital records will be developed for cemeteries and crematoriums across Thailand, with the aim of preventing the use of nominee arrangements to acquire land or operate concealed businesses illegally.

Polapee has instructed the Registration Administration Bureau to prepare a report comparing existing procedures with proposed improvements, covering citizenship, registration, foundations and cemetery oversight.

Officials must submit a progress report to the deputy minister within seven days, outlining the proposed changes and their expected results.

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