Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 26, 2026, 2:07 PM
70 2 minutes read
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger

AOSD released a statement addressing the mango sticky rice controversy. A recent television interview misunderstanding. The San Diego group respects regional friendships while acknowledging a world-famous dessert.

The Lao American Organization of San Diego (LAOSD) issued an official statement on June 25, 2026. The organization aims to respond to recent criticism over a food festival promotion. The document is titled A Message of Respect, Friendship, and Understanding. LAOSD President Pida Kongphouthone signed the three-page letter.

The Controversy’s Origins

The issue began during a brief television interview in the United States. A spokesperson intended to promote the 4th Annual Lao Food Festival. The broadcast stated that dishes like papaya salad, minced meat salad, along with mango sticky rice originated from Lao culture. This claim quickly generated debate on Thai social media regarding culinary origins along the Mekong River.

Independent academic Asadong Yamanak posted an analysis on June 20, 2026. He acknowledged the strong sticky rice culture in Laos. He clarified that the globally recognized version of mango sticky rice is distinctly tied to Thailand.

The statement explained the festival’s sole purpose. The event seeks to celebrate food while preserving cultural heritage. The organization never intended to diminish or claim any nation’s culture. A short live interview could not adequately convey the deep cultural connections within the region. Listeners consequently misunderstood the original message.

Many people within the Lao diaspora expressed concern. They worried the conversation might revive regional sensitivities. The organization understands these concerns. They emphasized their desire to avoid creating tension between communities.

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Respect for Thailand

The organization explicitly expressed respect for Thailand. The statement praised the country for its international recognition in cuisine. Thai mango sticky rice is a dessert beloved worldwide. The dish deserves all the admiration it receives. Thailand’s success in promoting its cuisine globally has also generated interest in the region’s overall history.

Southeast Asian cultures have influenced each other for generations. Embracing one culture should not diminish another. The friendship between Lao and Thai people runs deep through bloodlines, beliefs, along with language. The organization hopes this incident will foster understanding rather than end the dialogue.

Mango Sticky Rice
Image via freepik

The statement utilized a conciliatory tone instead of issuing a direct apology. The organization did not declare the interview information incorrect. The text focused on the miscommunication of their intentions. Some Thai observers might view this as a lack of full accountability. Open sources have not yet confirmed the identity of the interviewee. The specific television channel also remains unidentified.

The Uniqueness of Thai Mango Sticky Rice

The preparation of Thai mango sticky rice features a highly distinct method. Cooks steam glutinous rice until perfectly tender. They then mix the hot rice with a rich blend of freshly squeezed coconut milk, sugar, salt.

This specific culinary technique is known as moon. The hot rice absorbs the sweet coconut cream to create a rich texture. The dish is traditionally served with ripe Nam Dok Mai or Oak Rong mangoes. A final drizzle of salted coconut cream tops the dessert. Crisp roasted mung beans often garnish the dish for an added textural contrast.

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 26, 2026, 2:07 PM
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Phruek Vajara

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.