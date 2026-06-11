FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:55 AM
356 4 minutes read
FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand | Thaiger

Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Thailand

Thai football fans can finally breathe easy. Jasmine International (JAS) confirmed on 11 June that it has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Thailand, ending weeks of uncertainty that had left the country as one of the last in Southeast Asia without an official deal.

JAS announced it is the sole rights holder from FIFA for Thailand and will carry all 104 matches of the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Where to watch

All matches will be available through JAS’s streaming platform, MONOMAX. Fans in Thailand can watch every game live through the MONOMAX SPORTS channel and the MONOMAX application.

The leaked package

Ahead of the official announcement, an image of a Monomax package began circulating online. It shows a Sports Premium package priced at 6,490 baht, with benefits listed as live coverage of the 2026 World Cup, the Premier League 2026/27 season, Thai and international films and series, more than 3,000 volleyball and boxing matches, football from the Road to EURO 2028 and European leagues, simultaneous viewing on two devices, and 4K resolution support.

The full pricing and conditions are expected to be confirmed at this afternoon’s press conference.

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Free-to-air coverage expected

Reports indicate that JAS is preparing to share part of the broadcast rights with free-to-air television to give Thai fans wider access, with coverage expected to span roughly 50% of all matches, including the opening game and the final.

News of the deal moved the markets. JAS shares rose 7.83% to 1.24 baht, while MONO climbed 6.45% to 0.99 baht, as both stocks responded to reports that the World Cup rights deal had been closed.

JAS is the same company that holds the exclusive Thailand rights to the Premier League and FA Cup through Monomax, having secured a six-season deal running from the 2025/26 season

FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Why this deal took so long

The Sports Authority of Thailand confirmed that the Must Have and Must Carry rules, which had legally required free-to-air broadcasts of major sporting events, have been abolished, marking a significant shift in how sports rights are handled in Thailand. This left negotiations entirely in private hands.

The sticking point was the price. FIFA was reportedly seeking around US$40 million for the Thailand rights package, while JAS was attempting to negotiate a figure closer to US$15 million, similar to the amount paid by Vietnam. The deal was finalised just hours before the tournament’s opening match.

JAS recently secured the English Premier League broadcasting rights for six seasons from 2025 to 2031 in a deal worth over 19 billion baht, streaming matches through its MONOMAX platform in partnership with AIS. Existing MONOMAX subscribers may find World Cup access bundled with their current package, though this will be confirmed at the press conference.

Package pricing and full broadcast details will be updated following the official JAS announcement.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand

FIFA World Cup 2026: Group stage schedule (Thai time)

Matchday 1

Friday 12 June

  • 02.00 — Mexico vs South Africa (Group A)
  • 09.00 — South Korea vs Czechia (Group A)

Saturday 13 June

  • 02.00 — Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (Group B)
  • 08.00 — USA vs Paraguay (Group D)

Sunday 14 June

  • 02.00 — Qatar vs Switzerland (Group B)
  • 05.00 — Brazil vs Morocco (Group C)
  • 08.00 — Haiti vs Scotland (Group C)
  • 11.00 — Australia vs Türkiye (Group D)

Monday 15 June

  • 00.00 — Germany vs Curaçao (Group E)
  • 03.00 — Netherlands vs Japan (Group F)
  • 06.00 — Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (Group E)
  • 09.00 — Sweden vs Tunisia (Group F)
  • 23.00 — Spain vs Cape Verde (Group H)

Tuesday 16 June

  • 02.00 — Belgium vs Egypt (Group G)
  • 05.00 — Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Group H)
  • 08.00 — Iran vs New Zealand (Group G)

Wednesday 17 June

  • 02.00 — France vs Senegal (Group I)
  • 05.00 — Iraq vs Norway (Group I)
  • 08.00 — Argentina vs Algeria (Group J)
  • 11.00 — Austria vs Jordan (Group J)

Thursday 18 June

  • 00.00 — Portugal vs DR Congo (Group K)
  • 03.00 — England vs Croatia (Group L)
  • 06.00 — Ghana vs Panama (Group L)
  • 09.00 — Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Group K)

Matchday 2

Thursday 18 June

  • 23.00 — Czechia vs South Africa (Group A)

Friday 19 June

  • 02.00 — Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina (Group B)
  • 05.00 — Canada vs Qatar (Group B)
  • 08.00 — Mexico vs South Korea (Group A)

Saturday 20 June

  • 02.00 — USA vs Australia (Group D)
  • 05.00 — Scotland vs Morocco (Group C)
  • 07.30 — Brazil vs Haiti (Group C)
  • 10.00 — Türkiye vs Paraguay (Group D)

Sunday 21 June

  • 00.00 — Netherlands vs Sweden (Group F)
  • 03.00 — Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E)
  • 07.00 — Ecuador vs Curaçao (Group E)
  • 11.00 — Tunisia vs Japan (Group F)
  • 23.00 — Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Monday 22 June

  • 02.00 — Belgium vs Iran (Group G)
  • 05.00 — Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Group H)
  • 08.00 — New Zealand vs Egypt (Group G)

Tuesday 23 June

  • 00.00 — Argentina vs Austria (Group J)
  • 04.00 — France vs Iraq (Group I)
  • 07.00 — Norway vs Senegal (Group I)
  • 10.00 — Jordan vs Algeria (Group J)

Wednesday 24 June

  • 00.00 — Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Group K)
  • 03.00 — England vs Ghana (Group L)
  • 06.00 — Panama vs Croatia (Group L)
  • 09.00 — Colombia vs DR Congo (Group K)

Matchday 3 (final group stage — simultaneous kick-offs per group)

Thursday 25 June

  • 02.00 — Switzerland vs Canada / Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar (Group B)
  • 05.00 — Scotland vs Brazil / Morocco vs Haiti (Group C)
  • 08.00 — Czechia vs Mexico / South Africa vs South Korea (Group A)

Friday 26 June

  • 03.00 — Curaçao vs Ivory Coast / Ecuador vs Germany (Group E)
  • 06.00 — Japan vs Sweden / Tunisia vs Netherlands (Group F)
  • 09.00 — Türkiye vs USA / Paraguay vs Australia (Group D)

Saturday 27 June

  • 02.00 — Norway vs France / Senegal vs Iraq (Group I)
  • 07.00 — Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia / Uruguay vs Spain (Group H)
  • 10.00 — Egypt vs Iran / New Zealand vs Belgium (Group G)

Sunday 28 June

  • 04.00 — Panama vs England / Croatia vs Ghana (Group L)
  • 06.30 — Colombia vs Portugal / DR Congo vs Uzbekistan (Group K)
  • 09.00 — Algeria vs Austria / Jordan vs Argentina (Group J)

Group stage ends 28 June. Round of 32 begins 28–30 June (Thai time).

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Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: June 11, 2026, 11:55 AM
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