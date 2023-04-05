Thrilling Thailand package: A cheap holiday deal for Indian tourists

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., (IRCTC) has launched a budget-friendly tour getaway for Indian travellers called the Thrilling Thailand package. The package includes a six-day tour of Pattaya and Bangkok, starting on April 25.

The Thrilling Thailand package includes breakfast and dinner for all days, and holidaymakers will depart from Jayprakash Narayan International Airport or Patna, and arrive in Bangkok the next day. From there, tourists will be transported to Pattaya, where they will spend the first night in a hotel and enjoy breakfast the following day, reported DNA India.

Tourists will have the opportunity to see the Alcazar spectacle, one of the tourist resorts’ most popular ladyboy shows, in the evening after a day of relaxation. Dinner will be scheduled after the performance, and the following night will be spent in the hotel.

On the third day, after breakfast, a speedboat will take travellers to Corus Island, where they can engage in various activities on the beach. After spending the day at the beach, they will be taken back to Pattaya, where they will spend the night in the hotel and enjoy dinner.

The fourth day includes a safari tour, followed by a trip to Bangkok, where dinner will be arranged at a hotel. After breakfast on the fifth day, travellers will check out of the hotel and have the opportunity to explore the city for half a day. A lunch reservation at an Indian restaurant will be made there.

Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden is a 500-acre botanical garden and tourist attraction at kilometre 163 on Sukhumvit Road in Chon Buri Province.

Shopping is an option after lunch, and dinner will be arranged before voyagers are dropped off at the airport. The return to Patna will take place on the sixth day.

The IRCTC has priced the Thrilling Thailand package at 25,000 baht (60,010 rupees) per person for a single reservation, 21,650 baht (52,350 rupees) per person for a reservation for two people, and 21,650 baht per person for a reservation for three individuals. However, if travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11, the reservation cost will be 21,700 baht, including a bed. A reservation without a bed will cost 18,900 baht.

The Thrilling Thailand package offers an exciting opportunity to experience the beautiful beaches and cultural attractions of Pattaya and Bangkok. While the package price is relatively affordable, travellers should consider additional costs for activities and souvenirs.

As always, tourists should also follow local customs and respect Thai culture while on holiday, and hide gold necklaces which appear to attract a certain demographic of the Pattaya ladyboy community.

The Grand Palace, Bangkok.