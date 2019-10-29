Sri Panwa welcomes returning Michelin-starred chef | The Thaiger

Sri Panwa, a Phuket luxury resort famous for stunning ocean views, welcomes back Chicago’s two Michelin-starred chef Noah Sandoval of Oriole restaurant to display his contemporary American cuisine again on November 15-16.

“We’re so thrilled to be collaborating with chef Noah to bring this truly special two Michelin-starred dining experience to our discerning guests in Phuket,” Sri Panwa’s managing director says. “The quality of contemporary American cuisine he wowed us with last year is unlike any experience one can find in this part of Thailand. To once again bring a chef of this calibre to Sri Panwa is an exhilarating experience.”

Oriole was awarded two Michelin stars in its first eligible year and has retained them since. Sandoval was recognised as Food & Wine Best New Chef, received three semi-finalist James Beard nominations, and been named Chef of the Year by the Chicago Tribune.

Sandoval says he is “…excited to come back to Phuket and showcase some of Oriole’s signature dishes” at Sri Panwa “The guests were such a pleasure to cook for and I’m looking forward to incorporating incredible Thai local ingredients,” he said

Available for just two days and only for dinner, guests will get to witness Sandoval’s boundless creativity and unmatched execution. The six-course tasting menu dinner will begin at 6pm, featuring the finest local and imported ingredients, and showcasing Sandoval’s philosophy: “No tricks. Just imagination, sweat and an intimate understanding of flavour.”

The menu is available at 5,900 baht (about$195 US dollars) per person, excluding drinks, with 2,888 baht added for a for wine pairing experience, or 3,888 baht for premium wine pairing.

For reservations or inquiries, please contact Baba Soul Food at +66 7637 1000.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com