Spread the word! More Brits in Thailand can now vote in the UK

British citizens living abroad are now eligible to register to vote in UK general elections, regardless of how long they’ve been living outside the UK. A new law has removed the previous 15-year time limit.

Supporting the awareness raising campaign of the UK’s Electoral Commission, the British Embassy in Bangkok is calling on British residents living in Thailand to check if they are eligible. The Commission is the independent and impartial organisation that oversees elections in the UK.

Those who have previously lived in or been registered to vote in the UK now have the right to vote in UK parliament elections. They can register online at www.gov.uk/registertovote and will need to confirm their personal information every three years. Anyone on a UK electoral register is also considered a permissible donor to UK political parties and campaigners.

Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand, said…

“A change in UK law means that more British citizens living abroad are now eligible to vote in UK Parliament elections. It’s important that eligible people are made aware of the changes so that they can register to vote and cast a ballot when the time comes.”

“If you used to live in the UK or know anyone who did, let them know they may be able to have their say at the next UK general election. It only takes five minutes to register, and it can be done online at gov.uk/registertovote. It’s also now possible to apply online to vote by post or proxy.”

Applicants will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered or resident. Local authorities must be able to verify an applicant’s identity and past connection to the area.

More information is available on the Electoral Commission’s website. Voters living overseas can find contact details for the relevant local council by entering the postcode of the last place they lived in the UK, using the Commission’s postcode lookup tool.

Resources for raising awareness are available on the Commission website.

