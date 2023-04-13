Speed demon down: Former world motorcycle champ crashes near Phuket

A former world motorcycle racing champion, who holds multiple speed records, has been involved in an accident near Phuket.

Eric Teboul, better known in the motorcycle community as “Rocketman” after breaking the world quarter mile record on a bike just months ago, collided with another Honda ridden by Oleg Afanasenko, a Russian holidaymaker, on a bend near the scenic viewpoint of Laem Singh, near Phuket.

Teboul was en route to Kamala Beach while Afanasenko was heading toward Talang in the opposite direction. Both were tested for alcohol consumption, and the results were negative.

Teboul suffered an injury to his right arm near the elbow and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses suggested that the Russian had veered into the path of the Frenchman at the bend, reported ThaiRath.

Kamala Police have taken both bikes to the police station and are examining the road and taking statements to inform their investigation.

Teboul began his professional motorcycle racing career in 1980, entering the French 125cc championship, which he won in 1983.

He went on to compete in world motorcycling championships in the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc classes. In 1993, he became the world champion in the 250cc class, and in 1995, he became the world champion in the 500cc class.

Teboul retired from professional motorcycling in 1998 but returned due to the thrill of the race. Last year, he announced his retirement from the sport and went out in record-breaking style.

Last year, on the last weekend of his motorcycling career, the 60 year old was interviewed by Auto Cycle Union on the start line at the European Finals at Santa Pod. He asked the huge crowd if they wanted a world record. They did and Teboul did not disappoint, the scoreboard lit up with 5.068.

The sound of the thrust as he left the start line was stronger, and the crowd, racers, marshals, and track crew erupted into huge cheers as he stopped the clock at 4.976-290.51mph to become the first rider on a motorcycle-powered machine to run in the four-second zone in the world.

Speed demon: former motorcycling champion Eric Teboul.