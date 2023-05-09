Scoot flight horror: Technical fault sparks panic among passengers on Singapore to Bangkok route

Smoke in the cabin of flight TR605, which had left Bangkok at 3.56pm local time. Picture courtesy of Straits Times.

Passengers on a Scoot flight from Singapore to Bangkok feared for their lives when a technical fault caused the aircraft to catch fire yesterday afternoon. Pictures taken by a passenger on the TR605 flight showed a plume-filled cabin. The Airbus A321 departed Bangkok at 3.56pm and was due to arrive in Singapore at 7.15pm.

As a result of the technical fault, the flight was forced to turn back and return to Bangkok. A Scoot spokesperson told The Straits Times…

“As a safety precaution, a decision was made to return to Bangkok.”

The aircraft had 230 passengers and eight crew members on board.

After landing in Bangkok at 5.09pm local time, passengers were given refreshments. According to Flightradar, the Airbus A321 made at least four loops near the island of Ko Si Chang in southern Thailand before circling back to Bangkok. The aircraft later departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.27pm local time after the fault was rectified and arrived in Singapore at 10.26pm.

One passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the pilot had announced 30 minutes into the flight that there was a ventilation issue and they needed to turn back. The passenger said…

“There was this damp smell, like something was leaking.”

A Scoot spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We will continue to provide assistance to our customers where possible.”

This incident is not the first time a fire has occurred on a Scoot flight.

In January, two passengers were injured on a Scoot flight from Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan to Singapore, reportedly due to a portable charger catching fire. The flight was due to take off at 7.35 pm on Tuesday, January 11, and arrive in Singapore at around 12.20am the next day. Firefighters were deployed immediately after airport authorities were notified, and the plane returned to the airport tarmac from the runway after the fire was extinguished.

Follow us on :













A Scoot spokesperson said that the flight had safely returned to the gate after a rechargeable power bank belonging to a customer overheated while the aircraft was on the ground. The spokesperson added…

“Medical assistance has been rendered to the owner of the power bank and his companion, who sustained minor burns to their fingers. We are rescheduling the flight and will provide affected passengers with accommodation and meals. Scoot sincerely apologises for the incident. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. Investigations into the incident are underway.”