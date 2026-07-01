Zara Larsson brings Midnight Sun Tour to Bangkok this November

Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson will bring her Midnight Sun Tour to Bangkok on November 1, 2026, with a concert at UOB Live, Emsphere, and the show is promoted by Live Nation Tero.

Larsson has built an international career through a series of releases, including So Good, Poster Girl, VENUS, and her fourth international studio album, Midnight Sun.

For the album, Larsson reunited with longtime collaborator MNEK, her duet partner and friend from the global hit “Never Forget You.” The project was also developed with producer Margo XS and songwriter Helena Gao.

The creative team wrote the title track “Midnight Sun” and lead single “Pretty Ugly” on their first day in the studio, helping establish the direction of the album. The record combines personal themes with Larsson’s pop sound, covering vulnerability, ambition, confidence, and emotional honesty.

Midnight Sun draws on Larsson’s Swedish pop background and the atmosphere of a Scandinavian summer night, when the sun does not fully set. The album explores themes of love, freedom, self-discovery, joy, uncertainty, and personal growth.

The Bangkok concert will feature songs from Midnight Sun alongside fan favourites from across Larsson’s career, such as Lush Life, Ruin My Life and Symphony with Clean Bandit.

Tickets for the Zara Larsson Bangkok concert will be released through several presales before the general sale.

The fan club presale will run from 10am to 10pm on July 20, local time.

Mastercard cardholders in Thailand will have access to a presale from 10am on Tuesday, July 21, until 10am on Wednesday, July 22, local time.

UOB Mastercard cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale from 12pm to 10pm on Wednesday, July 22, local time. More information is available at www.priceless.com/music.

Live Nation Tero members can purchase tickets during the Live Nation Tero presale from 10am to 10pm on July 23, local time, through www.livenationtero.co.th.

Public ticket sales will begin at 10am on July 24 via www.ticketmaster.co.th.

Press Release