Where to pray for love for Valentine’s day in Bangkok

Valentine’s day is a time to celebrate love and show appreciation for those around you. But what if you’re single and don’t have someone special in your life? Well, it doesn’t have to be a drag! Why not visit some of Bangkok’s famous shrines and look for some divine intervention to find the love of your life? Bangkok might not be known as the City of Love, but it sure does have some shrines famous for bringing luck and love to those who seek it. So if you’re wondering where to pray for love this Valentine’s day, here are some top shrines in Bangkok you need to visit!

Located outside the Central World Plaza, Trimurti Shrine is a place of pilgrimage for lovelorn singles looking to find romance. Every Thursday evening at 21:30, the shrine is bustling with people wearing red – the traditional colour of love and passion. They believe that this specific time and day is the luckiest time of the week.

People of all ages come to pay their respects to Trimurti, the God of Love. They come to pray that they’ll soon be blessed with true love and companionship. Couples also come here to pray for a happily ever after, adding to the atmosphere of romance in the air. They bring 9 red roses, 9 red incense sticks, and 1 red candle (for singles) or 1 pair of red candles (for couples).

The Trimurti is a powerful trinity of Hindu gods – Brahma, the creator; Vishnu, the preserver; and Shiva, the destroyer. This unity of the three gods is said to grant wishes for love. Many locals believe that those who visit the shrine often get their prayers answered. Many visitors have claimed that Trimurti’s mysterious powers have granted them a successful match between two hearts – some even between Thais and foreigners.

So if you want your own magical ending this Valentine’s Day, why not take a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Love? Who knows – perhaps the gods will grant your wish!

The next place you need to visit if you’re hoping to find a soulmate for Valentine’s day is the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple. Also popular with the name Wat Khaek, this temple is located in the buzzing Silom. The name of the temple is dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Mariamman.

You can often find singles looking for love visiting this temple to worship the Goddess Mariamman. This belief originates from an old story of the devoted and unconditional love between Mariamman and God Siva. Besides singles, couples also come here in hopes that Mariamman will bless them with children.

If you want to pay your respects and pray for love at this temple, don’t bring any kind of meat. You can only offer fruits, Indian snacks, milk, and flowers.

Are you a single lady looking for your prince charming? Then the Chao Mae Pradu Shrine at Yaowarat (Bangkok’s Chinatown) is the perfect place to pray for love. Thanks to its numerous recommendations from TV shows and fortune-tellers, the holy shrine has become a popular place for people to pray for a good-looking lover.

Before you go running off to this shrine, there are some special items that must accompany you on your quest for love. According to locals, if you want to pray for love at this shrine, you’ll need 45 incense sticks and two red candles. You’ll also need five sweet fruits as an offering!

Whether you have been single for too long or just want to find someone special this season, visiting a shrine in Bangkok can be the answer to your prayers. Plus, spending time at the shrine surrounded by others who share similar hopes can be an uplifting experience. Who knows what could happen when your prayers reach divine ears?

Did you get your prayers answered? Found that potential someone who could be the love of your life? Congrats! Now it’s time to take them on a date at one of the most romantic restaurants in Bangkok.