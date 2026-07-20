Westlife brings 25th anniversary world tour to Bangkok in January 2027

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 20, 2026, 4:35 PM
2 minutes read
Westlife brings 25th anniversary world tour to Bangkok in January 2027 | Thaiger

Globally renowned pop group Westlife will bring Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour to Bangkok on January 25, 2027, with a concert at Impact Arena. The show is promoted by Live Nation Tero.

The tour celebrates 25 years of Westlife’s career, with a setlist expected to feature the group’s well-known ballads and global chart hits. The anniversary tour begins in September 2026 and will mark a major milestone for the band and their fans around the world.

The tour arrives alongside 25 – The Ultimate Collection, a release celebrating Westlife’s 25-year journey. The album brings together 21 fan favourites, including You Raise Me Up, Uptown Girl, and Flying Without Wings, as well as new material recorded by all four members: Shane, Nicky, Kian, and Mark.

Westlife recently released Your Love Amazes Me, the latest track from 25 – The Ultimate Collection. Produced by Jamie Scott, Daniel Bryer, and Martin Hannah, the song is an emotional pop ballad built around heartfelt lyrics and the group’s signature harmonies.

The concert at Impact Arena features Westlife&apos;s popular ballads and chart-topping hits.

The album also features Chariot, written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, and Will Reynolds, and co-written and produced by Steve Mac. The track was released as a special moment for fans to mark 25 years of music and memories, with themes of love, family, and meaningful moments.

Over the past 25 years, Westlife have become one of the most successful pop groups of all time. Their music has been streamed more than 3 billion times globally. They have achieved 36 number one albums worldwide, 14 UK number one singles, sold more than 55 million records, surpassed 1 billion YouTube views, and sold more than 6 million concert tickets worldwide.

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Since reuniting in 2019, the band have performed more than 200 shows across 30 countries. Their Wild Dreams Tour sold more than 1.2 million tickets. Westlife remain the UK and Ireland’s top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Westlife brings 25th anniversary world tour to Bangkok in January 2027 | News by Thaiger

Tickets for the Westlife Bangkok concert will be available:

Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets on July 20, 2026, from 10am to 10pm local time.

Live Nation members can access the Live Nation presale on July 21, 2026, from 10am to 10pm local time. Free membership registration is available at www.livenationtero.co.th.

Public ticket sales begin on July 22, 2026, from 10am onwards via www.ticketmaster.co.th.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 20, 2026, 4:35 PM
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