wave to earth brings ‘the pieces tour’ to Bangkok this November

South Korean trio wave to earth will bring the pieces tour to Bangkok on November 12, 2026, at UOB Live, Emsphere, with singer-songwriter Milena joining as the supporting act.

The Bangkok show forms part of wave to earth’s largest tour to date, following a sold-out Seoul run and continued success across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Known for dreamy soundscapes and emotionally rich live performances, wave to earth has built a global touring presence rarely seen for a Korean indie act. Since debuting in 2019, the band has attracted more than 7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and surpassed 500 million streams with its breakout song “seasons.”

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The trio also performed more than 100 shows across the 2024 to 2025 cycle, including appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Chile and India.

In 2022, wave to earth signed with independent label WAVY and later released their first full-length album, 0.1 flaws and all, in 2023. The album’s lead single, “bad,” reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 Global chart, further strengthening the band’s international breakthrough.

Their momentum continued with the release of the 2024 EP play with Earth! 0.03, which debuted at No. 5 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart.

The EP was followed by a 29-stop North American tour, which sold out in full. In February 2026, the band returned to Seoul for a three-night run at Olympic Hall, with all shows selling out within minutes of going on sale.

wave to earth – the pieces tour marks the band’s largest run so far, bringing them to major venues including Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theatre in the United States, as well as Singapore Indoor Stadium, the largest headline venue of their career.

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Milena joins Asia tour as supporting act

Singer-songwriter Milena will join wave to earth for the Asia leg of the pieces tour, beginning in Bangkok on November 12. The tour will then continue to Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Milena is gaining attention for her ability to move across different genres, with music centred around vintage-inspired R&B and pop.

Her sound is defined by a smooth, rich and expressive vocal tone, while her lyrics draw from personal emotions and experiences. Through simple yet refined melodies, Milena creates songs that connect with listeners through everyday feelings.

As a singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Milena is continuing to build her presence in the global music market.

Tickets and VIP packages for wave to earth Bangkok are now available via thaiticketmajor.com. More information is available at livenationtero.co.th.

For media enquiries, contact press@livenation.co.th.

Press Release