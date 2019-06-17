Toon thanks the north-east for amazing support | The Thaiger

Events
Toon thanks the north-east for amazing support
PHOTOS: facebook.com/pg/kaokonlakao
Bodyslam lead singer, and mega charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, has expressed gratitude for the support and donations his Foundation received from Isaan residents at the end of the two day running event to assist small public hospitals in the north-east.
Toon, other Thai celebrities, local north-eastern identities and leading officials, ran a staged 187 kilometre route from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen on Saturday and Sunday.
In 2017 Toon completed his epic south-north run from Betong in Yala to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai – a journey of 2,215 kilometres. The run not only raised well over 1 billion dollars for some public Thai hospitals, it also catapulted the popular singer into special status as an energetic 40 year old philanthropist using his love for running to inspire fellow Thais.
“What is more important than money is that I want to see everybody doing exercise. When we have good health, we do not need to go to hospital.”
Donations for the weekend’s run, the first in a events planned around Thailand this year, has already raised 42 million baht. The money is earmarked to purchase medical equipment for eight hospitals in the north-eastern provinces. Toon says the donations from the weekend’s run “exceeded his expectations” and proved the format that will roll-out in other provinces throughout the year.
Toon’s latest run-for-charity raises 15 million baht in the first hour for north-east hospitals
PHOTO: Facebook.com/kaokonlakao
Such is the star-power and respect Thais have for rocker-turned-charity-warrior Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai, that his latest fund-raising effort raised 15 million baht in the first hour of yesterday moorning’s run.
His latest project called Kao Kon La Kao-Kao Tor Pai Duay Palang Lek Lek Phak Isan (One step each by each person, move on with a small force in the Northeast) headed off early yesterday from Nong Khai in an effort to raise money for with Isaan public hospitals.
The popular ‘Bodyslam’ lead singer, along with his actress girlfriend Rachwin ‘Koi’ Wongviriya, actor Tanongsak Supakarn and other runners joined together for the first lap of the 10 kilometre run before handing off to actor Pakorn ‘Dome’ Lum to lead the next leg. Each of the laps were run by local and national celebrities, local dignitaries and officials, joining with Toon and the Kao Kon La Kao project.
In 2017 he famously ran from from the southernmost to the northernmost tips of Thailand, raising money for some of the country’s poorer hospitals – from Betong in Yala province to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai in the north.
The “Kao Kon La Kao” run covered 2,215 kilometres. It was an epic and inspirational marathon raising more than a billion baht and turning the rock star into a national treasure and philanthropist.
Meanwhile, yesterday, in just the first hour of the run, donations rose to 15 million baht. The weekend’s runs have been travelling from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen.
You can see Toon and Bodyslam in action below…
Toon’s running again, pounding the pavement for Thailand’s hospitals
PHOTO: Kao Kon La Kao Foundation
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai has started his latest series of charity runs, kicking off in north-eastern Nong Khai province to raise funds for small hospitals to help them buy much-needed equipment.
Artiwara and his entourage started at 5am under the title of “Kao Kon La Kao – Kao Tor Pai Duay Palang Lek Lek – Isaan” (One Step Each by Each Person – Move On With Small Force – Northeast).
Artiwara led the first lap of the run for 10 kilometres before handing over the task to another actor. During the first hour of the run, donations worth of 15 million baht poured in, according to the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation Facebook page.
The first run of the Isaan charity run series aims to raise funds for eight hospitals in the region.
Toon became a national hero following the huge success of his epic 2017 charity run “Kao”, which took him and other participants all the way from Thailand’s southernmost to northernmost tips.
By the conclusion of that drama-filled effort, Toon had not only raised more than 1 billion baht for hospitals in need, but also catapulted Toon to ‘national hero’ status. That run has even become the subject of a Netflix documentary film (highly recommended viewing. It’s called “2,215”, referring to the number of kilometres he ran during the epic fund-raising journey).
Toon’s ‘Kao’ project raised more than 1.6 billion baht in total for hospitals between 2016 and 2018. On May 8 this year, the project officially evolved into the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation. The Thaiger will continue to follow the progress of the new fund-raising journey.
Pattaya International Music Festival 2019 – Make it a date
This year the annual Pattaya Music Festival takes place on June 14 and 15 along Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya. Dates were postponed to June, instead of March as in previous years, so that the event is held as part of the 60th anniversary of Pattaya tourism.
Started in 2002, the Pattaya International Music Festival is a celebration of music. It’s one of the largest beach music festivals in the world.
The festival hosts musicians from many music genres. These genres are celebrated on different stages along the beach, namely Universal in Central Pattaya, Moon on Pattaya Soi 4, Galaxy at Bali Hai Pier and reggae in south Pattaya. Every year, the festival uses a different colour scheme for each genre of music. In the past, the trend of colours is that the main stage is usually red and the reggae stage is usually yellow. The main stage is often located beside the legendary Hard Rock Café.
This year, different stages will be set up along the beachfront stretch between the Dolphin Circle Pattaya and Bali Hai Pier. Different genres of music will be featured ranging from Pop, Rock, Jazz, EDM by Thai pop stars, recording artists and local and international bands.
The events kick off at 6pm each day.
