Where fine wine meets the front row: Polvanera and Speakerbox launch ‘The Night of 14’

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 8, 2026, 4:00 PM
91 2 minutes read
Where fine wine meets the front row: Polvanera and Speakerbox launch ‘The Night of 14’

In the heart of Bangkok’s bustling music circuit, a new rhythm is taking shape. While beer has long been the default companion for a night of live performances, a new collaboration is challenging that tradition. Polvanera, the renowned organic winery from Puglia, Italy, has announced a long-term partnership with Speakerbox, starting with a special event on July 10.

The initiative is part of a broader project titled “The Night of 14,” a series of curated events designed to bring high-quality viticulture into the spaces where music lives—whether it’s the grit of a rock club, the intimacy of a jazz lounge, or the pulse of a techno basement. At the centre of this project is the Polvanera Primitivo 14, an iconic label that has become a symbol of the winery’s identity.

A natural resonance

Guests enjoying Polvanera wine during a live performance at Speakerbox.

For Polvanera, the connection between wine and music isn’t a marketing angle; it’s a shared philosophy. Both require patience, a respect for the “terroir” (or the scene), and an uncompromising commitment to authenticity.

“Wine, much like a live performance, is an expression of soul and harmony,” says Filippo Cassano, founder and owner of Polvanera. “We have always believed that where there is quality music, there should be a wine that matches that same level of passion. ‘The Night of 14’ is our tribute to those who appreciate the unfiltered beauty of a live show. Starting this journey at Speakerbox felt natural, as they share our dedication to artists and the pursuit of something real.”

Elevating the venue experience

Where fine wine meets the front row: Polvanera and Speakerbox launch ‘The Night of 14’ | News by Thaiger

Speakerbox has earned its reputation as one of Bangkok’s most authentic music hubs, a place where the curation of the lineup is treated with the utmost respect. For creator and curator Eddie Mellor, adding a sophisticated wine element to the bar’s offerings was the next logical step in evolving the venue’s experience.

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“Our goal at Speakerbox has always been to provide a platform for great talent and a great experience for our crowd,” Mellor explains. “Partnering with Polvanera allows us to offer something unique. It’s about breaking the stigma that you can’t enjoy a world-class Primitivo while watching a high-energy set. It’s about elevating the night without losing our edge.”

The night of 14

Audience members savoring wine while enjoying live music at Speakerbox.

The event on July 10 will feature a multi-band lineup (check Speakerbox’s official channels for the full roster), providing the perfect backdrop for guests to discover the Primitivo 14. Known for its deep complexity and elegant finish, the “14” is a wine that commands attention, much like a headlining act.

For those who prefer something lighter between sets, the Bianco d’Alessano will also be featured, offering a fresh, mineral-driven alternative that complements the tropical climate of Bangkok.

This collaboration marks the first of many, as “The Night of 14” prepares to travel across various venues, proving that whether it’s rock, jazz, or electronic, the perfect soundtrack always sounds better with a perfect glass of wine.

Event Details:

• Location: Speakerbox, Bangkok

• Date: July 10 2026

• Featuring: Polvanera Primitivo 14 & Polvanera Bianco d’Alessano

• Lineup: Rattanakosin Breakin Crew, Future Sound of Siam, Aliens on Earth, The Molam Machine

Tickets: https://speakerboxlive.com/event/siam-sound-voyage-4/

Where fine wine meets the front row: Polvanera and Speakerbox launch ‘The Night of 14’ | News by Thaiger

This article was published thanks to the contribution provided by the European Union regulation no. 2021/2115.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 8, 2026, 4:00 PM
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