Thailand tourism forum 2024: AI and lifestyle hotels spotlight

PHOTO: Bill Barnett, founder of Thailand Tourism Forum

Bangkok will once again play host to the upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum 2024. Topping the event whose theme is ‘Time for Growth’ will be Aditip Panupong from Google giving insight into how AI is changing the country’s tourism sector.

Featuring the leading stakeholders and speakers from across the industry, including Patrick Both, Area General Manager, Luxury & Lifestyle Thailand, IHG Hotels & Resorts, the event will be held at the newly refurbished InterContinental Bangkok, starting at 3pm on Monday, January 15.

Regarding TTF 2024, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett said “TTF has a bold format that speaks to Thailand’s hotel owners, operators, tourism players and across the industry. Set at the beginning of each year it’s a vital resource to create an impactful dialogue for the industry and should be of interest across a broad spectrum of attendees. Tourism remains the face of brand Thailand, but things are changing, and this event will put these into greater focus for understanding and hopefully creating change.”

The two-hour program features 11 segments, including how Thailand has become Asia’s leader in lifestyle hotels, why chef-driven dining and Michelin restaurants are impacting traditional food and beverage offerings, and how hotel owners can evaluate the potential to reposition and brand properties in the post-pandemic tourism marketplace.

Other key segments include why hotel operators need to reinvent their organizations, data and metrics-led insights into Thailand’s hotel performance and transaction market, emerging glamping and outdoor accommodation, and a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities of the China, Russian and Indian inbound markets. Green and sustainability is a hotel topic as is tech innovation. A special one-hour prequel, The Thaiger Cage Hospitality Tech Pitch Competition will precede the main event.

Now in its 13th year, this annual event organized by hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks has continued to grow with fast-paced candid talks, focus on industry data and a dynamic evolving format covering the latest trends.

TTF 2024 is presented with its leading industry partners InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, STR, Horwath HTL, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, AMCHAM Thailand, Delivering Asia Communications, Creative Concept AV, Phuket Hotels Association and host venue InterContinental Bangkok. Its media supporters are Thaiger Media and Travel Daily.

Registration for the event is free and space is limited. Sign up at – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thailand-tourism-forum-2024-13th-annual-edition-tickets-778891835447?aff=oddtdtcreator

Press Release