Soi Dogs 4 Soi Dogs: Music and humanity unite for animal welfare

The upcoming Soi Dogs 4 Soi Dogs event, a charity initiative spearheaded by local music communities, is set to lend a helping hand to non-profit organisations working tirelessly to prevent animal cruelty and neglect. By harnessing the power of music and communal solidarity, the event aims to heighten awareness of these critical issues and bolster the efforts of the organisations battling them.

Rory Kirkham and Walt Mattsson, part of the DJ duo Soi Dogs, emphasised…

“Soi Dogs 4 Soi Dogs is not just an event; we want it to be a community movement. We experienced firsthand the hardships that street animals face in our own neighbourhood, and it left a lasting impression on us. Our friend and former colleague Jazmin French has been running VetVan Thailand, a non-profit animal welfare organisation out of Rayong. We found out they were in need of financial support and saw an opportunity to rally our community and help.”

The inaugural event

The inaugural Soi Dogs 4 Soi Dogs event will be held on Saturday July 22 at a music community space called Never Normal in Ladprao. The daytime event will feature vendors, sponsors, food, drinks, DJs, animals, auctions and networking opportunities for anyone looking to get more involved in animal welfare in Thailand. A fundraising strategy, including crowdfunding campaigns, merchandise sales, sponsorships, and product auctions, has been established to ensure the sustainability and maximum impact of the project.

For more information, click HERE.

A sustained movement

Soi Dogs 4 Soi Dogs looks to extend beyond its first event and ignite a powerful, sustainable movement that makes a significant difference in the lives of vulnerable street animals.

Follow us on :













The organisers are actively looking for sponsors and vendors that want to donate items for their auction or participate directly at the event. Please reach out to the team:

Rory Kirkham – Email: Rory@latenightbangkok.com / Whatsapp: +66830368604

Walt Mattsson – Email: Walt@latenightbangkok.com / Whatsapp: +66970750672

Press Release