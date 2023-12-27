Siam Paragon unveils spectacular Christmas and countdown celebration featuring K-Pop artist Youngjae GOT7

Photo via Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon, a ‘World-Class Shopping Destination’ and the top-of-mind destination for Thai and international visitors, has joined hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Kasikorn Bank to offer a delightful festive experience with “Siam Paragon The Glorious Countdown Celebration 2024” event.

Kicking off the countdown will be the renowned K-pop artist Choi Young-jae, also known as Youngjae GOT7, the main vocalist of GOT7. He will kick off his first distinctive performance and the countdown festivities on Friday, 29 December 2023.

Additionally, the event will host a comprehensive entertainment spectacle featuring a concert series with a lineup of renowned Thai artists. This music extravaganza promises joy and memorable moments for over three full days, from 29-31 December 2023 at Parc Paragon, M Floor, Siam Paragon, and admission is free. Moreover, visitors can indulge in the most exclusive promotions of the year and partake in enjoyable activities spread across all areas.

Friday, December 29, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m., at Parc Paragon

Commencing the grand countdown festival, the stage opens with a delightful surprise from the beloved ‘otter’ of the Ahgase fandom, Youngjae GOT7. He’s here to provide a wonderful experience by launching the countdown stage ahead of everyone else in Thailand with a uniquely special performance for the first time. Joining him for hyping up doses of fun are other fantastic artists including Sweezdream, SLAPKISS, Ice Paris, and Tilly Birds.

Saturday, December 30, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m., at Parc Paragon

Dive into continuous enjoyment with concerts featuring Thailand’s foremost artists uniting to craft a distinctive countdown phenomenon. Joining the festivities are ATLAS, ALLY, PLAMY, and Three Man Down.

Sunday, December 31, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m., at Parc Paragon

Participate in the countdown to 2024 with a multitude of artists uniting to deliver extraordinary experiences as a special gift for the occasion. Enjoy performances by 4EVE, NONT TANONT, Sarah Salola, GEMINI FOURTH NANON, MEAN, URBOYTJ, and BUS Because of you i shine. Admission is free, and the event will be conducted under strict security measures. On New Year’s Eve and during the welcoming of the New Year, Siam Paragon Shopping Center will extend its opening hours from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Furthermore, Siam Paragon is set to host world-class iconic events spanning every corner of the venue. Delight in the fascinating experience of “Siam Paragon x Documentary Club Present Joyous Nights of Movies & Melodies” from today until December 31, 2023, with showings at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Dive into a festive atmosphere filled with activities, movie screenings, and musical performances, celebrating the joyous end of the year. The event promises a lively and flavorful celebration, featuring beautiful singing from choir singers and inspirational stories through 7 documentaries spanning 7 styles, including food, fashion, and music. Best of all, this entertainment is offered for free at SCBX NEXT STAGE, 4th floor, SCBX NEXT TECH zone.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the most enchanting and special moments throughout the joyous festival of December at Siam Paragon. For additional information, contact 02-610-8000 or stay updated by following Facebook: Siam Paragon or through the ONESIAM SuperApp.



Press Release