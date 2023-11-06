Siam Paragon: a must-visit global destination

Siam Paragon

The vision behind the creation of Siam Paragon was to showcase the esteemed essence of ‘Siam’ to the world. Siam Paragon is a strategic establishment with a grand ambition to become a renowned ‘Global Destination’ and the landmark of Bangkok. Siam Paragon has successfully played a pivotal role in driving the country’s tourism and has been recognized as a top-of-mind and ‘top of the world,’ destination, offering the lasting impression that resonates with people across the globe.

The success of Siam Paragon goes beyond substantial investments or the meticulous curation and creation of diverse offerings or delivering extraordinary experiences. It is about crafting heartwarming memories. Every moment, and every happening at Siam Paragon, from its contributions to global and national events, has positioned Siam Paragon as the top-of-mind of people, its tenants and business partners.

Over the course of 18 years, Siam Paragon has achieved remarkable success, surpassing any preceding projects in Thailand, establishing top-of-mind awareness not only among Thai people but across the world. It was the topmost checked-in place on Facebook and the world’s most checked-in location on Instagram.

Siam Paragon has been the only destination and shopping centre that consistently draws an average of 250,000 visitors daily, contributing to 30 percent of the total annual tourist arrivals in Thailand, which amounts to no less than 30 million visitors. Prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Siam Paragon had set a record-high achievement of welcoming over 100 million visitors, which marked an unrivalled success no other premises have done before. This is a testament to its aspiration to be one of the world’s finest projects. Siam Paragon has ever since been the top-of-mind destination and has continued to attract people from around the globe to visit Thailand.

Siam Paragon’s ultimate goal for success is to forge a shared history with Thailand, playing a part in stimulating the economy and elevating Thailand’s global presence with grace. It resolutely collaborates with business partners to drive growth, being resilient and secured, growing together, all while working with alliances to spread joy to people not only in Thailand but also to those from every corner of the world. Siam Paragon is committed to delighting in the sharing of knowledge and ideas and taking the lead in introducing new trends to the country. It strives to leave a lasting impression.

Today, Siam Paragon continues its mission to create a positive image and instil confidence in the Thai economy. Siam Paragon is dedicated to working in harmony with partners, moving forward with unwavering confidence. This commitment ensures that Siam Paragon will continue to be the top-of-mind destination for Thai people and the world, much as it has done over the past 18 years and will dedicate to driving the nation’s economy forward.

Siam Paragon is also a must-visit destination for a festive celebration with exciting line-ups of world-class events. Themed ‘ Magnificent Wonders’, the year-end celebration will kick off with luxury Christmas decorations featuring a stunning Bvlgari Christmas tree, from 30 November 2023 to 16 January 2024. Fantasy giant balloons by Plasticiens Volants from France will float over the sky of Siam Paragon from 8-11 December as part of the Magical Balloon Wonderland: Orchestra of the Skies. From 15-17 December, discover an exciting street performance at the Siam Paragon Magical International Performance Show by Le Dame e La Serva & Pappagalli from the Netherlands. Followed by a Christmas Celebration with Amorous Ballad from France from 22-25 December and ringing in the New Year with Siam Paragon Celebration & Countdown 2024 with full-on entertainment from top local artists on 30-31 November.



Press Release