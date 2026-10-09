ICONSIAM hosts free Royal Barge Procession exhibition in Bangkok

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 9, 2026, 1:20 PM
1 minute read
ICONSIAM hosts free Royal Barge Procession exhibition in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Navy, in collaboration with ICONSIAM, the riverside landmark on the banks of the Chao Phraya, is inviting the public, students and both Thai and international visitors to the “Colors, A Reflection of Creation: The Royal Barge Procession” exhibition, running from September 28 to November 8, 2026 at ICONLUXE, M Floor, ICONSIAM.

The exhibition is presented as an opportunity to learn about the Royal Barge Procession, one of Thailand’s most important royal traditions, which the organisers describe as embodying the nation’s history, artistic heritage, cultural identity and craftsmanship passed down through generations. It also serves as a prelude to the Royal Kathin Ceremony Procession, which will be conducted by the Royal Barge Procession on November 6, 2026.

ICONSIAM hosts free Royal Barge Procession exhibition in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

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All 52 ceremonial barges on display

Visitors will see a complete display of all 52 ceremonial barges, recreated according to the actual procession formation. Each model is accompanied by information on the type, role and significance of every vessel.

A highlight of the exhibition is the presentation of the four principal royal barges featured in the 2026 royal ceremony: the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, the Anekchatphuchong Royal Barge, and the Narai Song Suban HM King Rama IX Royal Barge. Each plays a significant role in the royal procession and reflects the artistry and symbolism associated with Thailand’s royal heritage.

The exhibition also features a 15-metre replica of the Suphannahong Royal Barge, alongside multimedia presentations, videos and educational content explaining the history, purpose and cultural significance of the Royal Barge Procession for visitors of all ages.

ICONSIAM hosts free Royal Barge Procession exhibition in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

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Free entry on the Chao Phraya

The organisers describe the exhibition as a learning initiative that gives the public and tourists an accessible, immersive way to experience Thailand’s cultural heritage, and that encourages pride in a royal tradition preserved and passed down through generations. Set along the Chao Phraya River, a waterway closely tied to Thai history and daily life, the exhibition also highlights the connection between the river and the country’s cultural identity.

The “Colors, A Reflection of Creation: The Royal Barge Procession” exhibition is open to the public free of charge from September 28 to November 8, 2026 at ICONLUXE, M Floor, ICONSIAM.

For more information, call 1338 or visit www.iconsiam.com.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 9, 2026, 1:20 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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