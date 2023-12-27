Ring in the New Year with a bang at centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024

PHOTO: centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024

Brace yourselves for the grandest New Year’s bash as ‘centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024’ gears up to create a world-class entertainment phenomenon. With over 500 million baht invested, this free concert at the ‘Times Square of Asia’ is bringing together more than 200 Thai and international artists for a night of non-stop entertainment.

The event is brought to you by the leading property and retail developer, Central Pattana Plc., in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. Central Pattana also partners with organisations like the Royal Thai Police, AIS, Honda Automobile (Thailand), and Coca-Cola (Thailand), and Toyota Motor Thailand. The collaboration aims to drive the economy and ignite tourism, welcoming global travellers in the last quarter of 2023.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer at Central Pattana Plc., said “Our goal is to make centralwOrld’s countdown the most enjoyable and festive, resembling a global music festival. We integrate Art & Music, following the worldwide trend, and incorporate sustainability, merging digital and real fireworks spectacularly. Together with Panoramix, our giant screen, we send a Message to the World, inspiring global awareness of pressing issues in the countdown moment.”

He added, “We aim to stimulate the year-end tourism atmosphere, boosting the country’s economy. ‘Soft Power’ is about gaining global acceptance, and the centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024 is a significant contributor to achieving that goal.”

Star-studded lineup and futuristic fireworks

The centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024 will be the largest countdown stage, starting from 21 December 2023 to 1 January 2024.

Headlining the event are global K-Pop sensations ‘YOUNGJAE GOT7′ and Asian rising star ‘Patrick 尹浩宇,’ a renowned figure in the top Chinese boy band, who will perform on 31 December 2023. Joining them are popular Thai artists like PP Krit, BILLKIN, BOWYLION, and The Collaboration ‘Nont Tanont x Ink Waruntorn,’ as well as 65 top-charting Thai and international artists.

Over the course of the 10-day celebration, dive into a continuous festivity that spans from morning to night. Engage in shopping, embark on travels, and revel in the pure joy of the event. You can also immerse yourself in stunning visuals and surround sound that will transport you into a world of music and joy. The world’s largest Panoramix screen, spanning a vast 3,790 square meters, promises to treat you to a dazzling spectacle of every shade imaginable.

But that’s not all. Get ready for a groundbreaking display with the first-ever Futuristic Fireworks, boasting cutting-edge digital technology for a mesmerizing 180-degree experience. As the Panoramix screen lights up, brace yourself for a moment of immense joy, marking the transition into the new year. There will be five exciting concepts to enjoy: The Futuristic, The Master, The Collabs, The New Legendary, and The Phenomenon.

And to elevate the music festival vibe, they’ve gone the extra mile, providing LED wristbands that light up in unison, symbolizing global unity and creating an engaging atmosphere throughout the event.

Nationwide celebration: Thailand Countdown 2024

Apart from the ‘centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024,’ there will also be a ‘Thailand Countdown 2024’ happening at 13 other Central Shopping Centres throughout Thailand. This means that you can join the fun in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Hat Yai, Phitsanulok, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Korat, Pattaya, Marina, Chanthaburi, Ayutthaya, and Westgate.

Mark your calendars for the nationwide celebration

The centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024, expected to draw over 250,000 people, kicks off at 4:30 pm and goes until 12:30 am at centralwOrld, Times Square of Asia.

Entrance is free – just download the Central Life X app and have fun at the centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2024, as well as the Thailand Countdown 2024 at 13 shopping centres all over Thailand.

If you can’t come in person, no problem! Watch it live on ‘Channel 3HD’ from 10:00 pm to 12:30 am on 31 December 2023. You can also watch online on centralwOrld’s Facebook and YouTube channels from 7:00 pm to 12:30 am. Enjoy the show!

For more information, please visit https://campaign.centralpattana.co.th/ctwbkkcountdown2024/.