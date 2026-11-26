This December, 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness in Bangtao, Phuket, presents two festive dining experiences. There’s a four-course Christmas dinner on December 25 and Venice Carnival Night on December 31 to welcome 2027.

The celebrations run from Christmas set-menu favourites and a welcome cocktail to a New Year’s Eve international buffet, live entertainment and views of fireworks over Bangtao Beach. Both bring seasonal dining to what the restaurant calls Bangtao’s only sunset rooftop.

A Christmas evening to savour

The Phuket Christmas dinner is served on Friday, December 25, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary cocktail before a four-course set menu, with festive live music, a lucky draw and special prizes.

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The evening begins with a choice of duck liver parfait with fermented orange confiture or cured salmon with dill and sweet mustard sauce. For the salad course, guests can pick a Waldorf salad with chicken, grapes and Brie cheese, or beetroot salad with goat cheese and balsamic caviar.

Main-course choices are Beef Wellington with red wine jus and roasted vegetables, or duck leg confit with red-wine-braised cabbage and glazed green apples. Sacher cake with whipped cream completes the festive menu.

The Early Bird price is 2,000 baht net per person for reservations made by December 20. From December 21, the regular price is 2,500 baht net per person. In-house guests get a special 10% discount.

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Venice Carnival Night: welcome 2027 in style

On Thursday, December 31, guests are invited to a Venetian carnival-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration from 8pm to 1.30am. Carnival masks and elegant masquerade attire set the tone for the evening, alongside a live band, DJ Anastasiya, an MC and a lucky draw.

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A premium international buffet with live cooking stations features cold selections such as black crab salad with pomelo and avocado, oysters, sushi and sashimi. Hot dishes include Beef Wellington with red wine sauce, whole grouper with champagne sauce, baked duck with apples and porchetta.

Festive desserts follow, including mini pavlova, tiramisu and Sacher cake. As midnight approaches, guests can watch the fireworks over Bangtao Beach while welcoming 2027 above the coastline.

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Guests who book and pay by December 24 can choose from two Early Bird packages:

9,900 baht net per person: premium international buffet with live cooking stations

premium international buffet with live cooking stations 11,890 baht net per person: buffet with free-flow soft drinks, juices, Italian red and white wines, and Prosecco

From December 25, the regular prices are 11,500 baht and 13,500 baht net per person, respectively.

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Bangtao’s only sunset rooftop

7th Floor Restaurant & Bar describes itself as the only sunset rooftop in Bangtao, with an open-air setting overlooking the Andaman Sea and the changing colours of the Phuket sky. Located at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness, the restaurant serves international cuisine and sunset drinks, with live music every day from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

The two December celebrations offer different ways to enjoy the festive season: a leisurely Christmas set-menu dinner, and a themed New Year’s Eve countdown with buffet dining and entertainment.

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Festive event details

Christmas dinner

Date: Friday, December 25, 2026

Friday, December 25, 2026 Time: 6.30pm to 10.30pm

6.30pm to 10.30pm Dining: four-course set menu with a choice of starter, salad and main course; welcome cocktail

four-course set menu with a choice of starter, salad and main course; welcome cocktail Entertainment: festive live music, lucky draw and special prizes

festive live music, lucky draw and special prizes Early Bird: 2,000 baht net per person; reserve by December 20

2,000 baht net per person; reserve by December 20 Regular price: 2,500 baht net per person from December 21

2,500 baht net per person from December 21 In-house guests: 10% discount; reservations required

Venice Carnival Night, New Year’s Eve

Date: Thursday, December 31, 2026

Thursday, December 31, 2026 Time: 8pm to 1.30am

8pm to 1.30am Dining: premium international buffet with live cooking stations

premium international buffet with live cooking stations Entertainment: live band, DJ Anastasiya, MC, lucky draw and fireworks views

live band, DJ Anastasiya, MC, lucky draw and fireworks views Theme: Venice Carnival; elegant masquerade-style attire encouraged

Venice Carnival; elegant masquerade-style attire encouraged Early Bird: 9,900 baht buffet or 11,890 baht buffet with free-flow; book and pay by December 24

9,900 baht buffet or 11,890 baht buffet with free-flow; book and pay by December 24 From December 25: 11,500 baht buffet or 13,500 baht with free-flow

Reservations and enquiries

Venue: 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar, Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

WhatsApp: (+66) 61 174 0021

Website: 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar

Facebook / Instagram: 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar / @7thfloorrestaurant

Press release