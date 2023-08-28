Pha Ngan businesses raise awareness of Full Moon Party’s weeklong events

Locals are raising awareness that Full Moon Party has a week of activities, like Jungle Experience, pictured here. (via Full Moon Party)

August hosts a rare occurrence, two full moons in one month. In Thailand that can only mean two Full Moon Parties, with the second on August 31. Now a group of local businesses have banded together to spread awareness that full moon festivities have grown from a single one-night party to a week of events at venues all over the island of Koh Pha Ngan.

A growing number of local hotel and hostel owners, restaurant and food stall owners, event organisers and shopkeepers have been pushing for the concept of a Full Moon Week to go viral. They hope to alert backpackers and young travellers who have heard of the legendary party but are unaware of the famous pre-parties and post-parties that take place on the vibrant island.

In fact, all accommodations in Haad Rin, where the party takes place, used to have a five-night minimum stay around the Full Moon Party dates. They found customers enjoyed the experience more and got better value for their money when they stayed longer and tried a variety of events. But with increased competition and the drop in tourism from Covid-19, minimum night stays were largely eliminated.

Koh Pha Ngan has perhaps the most diverse nightlife of any location in Thailand. Instead of a nightly club district like Bangla Road in Phuket, Pattaya Walking Street or Soi Mango in Koh Samui, there are venues, jungles, and beaches all over the island that host weekly or monthly events.

Some are aimed at the spiritual new age side of the island, featuring drum circles or ecstatic dance or meditation events. Others bring some of the top DJs in Thailand and from around the world for massive outdoor raves and smaller weekly socials.

But during the Full Moon week, as many as 20,000 people flock to the island for the world-famous party that’s been going for decades. So many of the regular weekly or monthly parties reach a fevered apex during the nights leading up to the most famous party as well as in the days following when afterparties can start as early as 6am the day after Full Moon Party.

Many people come for one night, arriving in the evening and catching an early ferry out the next morning. But this group of local businesses and organisers say that tourists often regret not knowing how much they are missing out on until it’s too late.

One local hostel in the centre of Haad Rin has been hosting pre-parties for five days straight each month. The owner of WET! a Pool Party Hostel by Wild & Wandering explains that people coming for one night aren’t getting the full picture.

“Arriving the evening of a full moon and leaving the next morning is like walking into the last 20 minutes of a movie. Sure, you get the general idea, but you didn’t really experience the film. Attending the week of events lets people experience a wider variety of what Koh Pha Ngan has to offer, and gives them a chance to meet people and make friends to party with instead of showing up to the chaos, having some drinks, and leaving when the sun comes up.”

Waterfall Party is a popular event surrounded by nature, that hosts a few events a month including two days before and two days after Full Moon Party night. Maya is another unique venue hosting events the day after Full Moon. And Jungle Experience became such a legendary party the night before Full Moon prior to Covid that, post-pandemic before they reopened, thousands of people went to random parties in the jungle assuming it was the Jungle Experience.

OXA Beach hosts a beach rave every Wednesday and says that the week of Full Moon, when they throw their event two days before the big beach party, sees a much bigger crowd, but many people find out too late.

“Every month at Full Moon people ask about our party. They say they heard about it and wish they had come but didn’t know that Full Moon was more than just one party night. We hope word gets out and more people come to Pha Ngan for longer.”

Local restaurants and shops also are hoping young travellers realise there is so much to see and do on the island. They hope people will visit for at least four or five days to explore the island, hit more parties, enjoy the local shops, and try different food.

Kety manages Full Moon Seafood – a restaurant that turns into a raging party a few days a month with its prime location in the centre of Haad Rin Beach.

“We serve food and drinks on the beautiful beach every night, but for one week around full moon there’s a great party and more people should experience it!”

Locals and expats have long known of the exciting and busy party schedule on Koh Pha Ngan, but more businesses and events are banding together now to spread awareness with hopes of growing tourism and giving tourists a chance to experience more of the magic the island has to offer.

