Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party: A glittering tribute to Studio 54

TOP 5 MUT 2023 pageants. Left to right: Nicha Poonpoka, Praveenar Singh Thakral, Anntonia Porsild, Kirana Jasmine Chewter, Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat

The glamour, the glitz, and the electric energy of an era gone by came alive once again at the Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party held at Escape Bangkok. This sensational event is hosted jointly by Megatix Thailand and TPN with an iconic Studio 54 theme, a name synonymous with the golden age of disco and extravagant nightlife.

TOP 5 MUT 2023 pageants along with a Megatix Thailand Founders and a TPNG management
TOP 5 MUT 2023 pageants along with a Megatix Thailand Founders and a TPNG management; Left to right: Indy Sankosik, Vin Kumar, Nicha Poonpoka, Praveenar Singh Thakral, Anntonia Porsild, Onur Atasoy, Piyaporn Sankosik, Kirana Jasmine Chewter, Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat, Chanitnan Sankosik, Dr. Pongrapee Buranasompop | Photo via Megatix

The night was a spectacular journey back in time, immersing guests in the unapologetic spirit of the 1970s. The dance floor pulsed with exhilarating energy as attendees embraced the disco era’s extravagance, self-expression, and liberation.

The Tent zone at Escape Bangkok | Photo via Megatix

Onur Atasoy, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Megatix Thailand expressed his sense of accomplishment stated…

“We are thrilled to have a partnership with TPN Global to host this groundbreaking event, the first of its kind in Thailand.”

The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party brought together VVIP guests, pulsating DJ performances, and support from renowned sponsors.

VIP Gathering: The event welcomed a VVIP guest list, including the Top-5 Miss Universe 2023 contestants, sponsors, and prominent personalities.

Dazzling Entertainment: The night featured an outstanding lineup of DJs and entertainment across two stages. The sounds of DJ KingSize, Ashima, Rabbit Disco, Tom Funky Gangster, Coran and a captivating performance by the sensational Vietrio Band created an electrifying atmosphere.

VieTrio band playing at Ellipse stage at Escape Bangkok | Photo via Megatix

Exquisite Sponsors: The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party was made possible by the generous support of Escape Bangkok, Jacob’s Creek Wines, Jattlife Vodka, Bombay Saphire Gin, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Chang Cold Brew Cool Club, and Federbräu Red Feather Club.

JattLife Vodka sponsor booth | Photo via Megatix

Topping off a stellar evening at Escape Bangkok, the Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party was a star-studded affair attended by the top 5 contestants, notable personalities, and distinguished sponsors. An array of DJ performances, led by the likes of DJ KingSize, Ashima, Rabbit Disco, Tom Funky Gangster, Coran, and an engrossing act by Vietrio Band, amplified the energy across two lively stages, reflecting the spirit of Studio 54.

None of this would have been possible without the gracious backing of our sponsors: Escape Bangkok, Jacob’s Creek Wines, Jattlife Vodka, Bombay Saphire Gin, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Chang Cold Brew Cool Club, and Federbräu Red Feather Club, to whom we extend our sincerest gratitude.

Miss Universe Thailand 2023 with Megatix Thailand Founders. Left to right: Onur Atasoy, Anntonia Porsild, Vin Kumar | Photo via Megaix

Vin Kumar, Co-Founder and Director of Megatix Thailand, expressed his enthusiasm, added…

“We aimed to create an unforgettable experience that would transport our guests to a time of pure euphoria. The event was a fusion of eras, and it’s heartwarming to see how everyone embraced it.”

The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party proved to be an outstanding success capturing the fervour of a bygone era, marking an unforgettable milestone in Thailand’s event landscape.

Press Release

