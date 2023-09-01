Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party: A glittering tribute to Studio 54

TOP 5 MUT 2023 pageants. Left to right: Nicha Poonpoka, Praveenar Singh Thakral, Anntonia Porsild, Kirana Jasmine Chewter, Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat

The glamour, the glitz, and the electric energy of an era gone by came alive once again at the Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party held at Escape Bangkok. This sensational event is hosted jointly by Megatix Thailand and TPN with an iconic Studio 54 theme, a name synonymous with the golden age of disco and extravagant nightlife.

The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party brought together VVIP guests, pulsating DJ performances, and support from renowned sponsors.

VIP Gathering: The event welcomed a VVIP guest list, including the Top-5 Miss Universe 2023 contestants, sponsors, and prominent personalities.

Dazzling Entertainment: The night featured an outstanding lineup of DJs and entertainment across two stages. The sounds of DJ KingSize, Ashima, Rabbit Disco, Tom Funky Gangster, Coran and a captivating performance by the sensational Vietrio Band created an electrifying atmosphere.

Exquisite Sponsors: The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party was made possible by the generous support of Escape Bangkok, Jacob’s Creek Wines, Jattlife Vodka, Bombay Saphire Gin, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Chang Cold Brew Cool Club, and Federbräu Red Feather Club. Topping off a stellar evening at Escape Bangkok, the Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party was a star-studded affair attended by the top 5 contestants, notable personalities, and distinguished sponsors. An array of DJ performances, led by the likes of DJ KingSize, Ashima, Rabbit Disco, Tom Funky Gangster, Coran, and an engrossing act by Vietrio Band, amplified the energy across two lively stages, reflecting the spirit of Studio 54. None of this would have been possible without the gracious backing of our sponsors: Escape Bangkok, Jacob’s Creek Wines, Jattlife Vodka, Bombay Saphire Gin, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Chang Cold Brew Cool Club, and Federbräu Red Feather Club, to whom we extend our sincerest gratitude.

Vin Kumar, Co-Founder and Director of Megatix Thailand, expressed his enthusiasm, added…

“We aimed to create an unforgettable experience that would transport our guests to a time of pure euphoria. The event was a fusion of eras, and it’s heartwarming to see how everyone embraced it.”

Follow us on :













The Miss Universe 2023 Official After Party proved to be an outstanding success capturing the fervour of a bygone era, marking an unforgettable milestone in Thailand’s event landscape.

Press Release