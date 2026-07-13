MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 13, 2026, 5:23 PM
2 minutes read
MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and His Highness Prince Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj will officiate the opening ceremony of MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026, held alongside the fifth edition of MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The co-located exhibitions will take place from July 15 to 17, 2026, at Halls 5–8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

The events will bring together more than 1,200 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions across more than 1,300 booths, showcasing consumer products, lifestyle innovations, and halal-certified goods from manufacturers and suppliers across Asia.

The exhibitions are positioned to support Thailand’s role as a regional hub for international trade, sourcing, and the global halal economy.

A gateway to the global halal economy

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC | News by Thaiger

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 is Thailand’s dedicated halal trade exhibition, presenting products and innovations across food and beverage, beauty, wellness and health, and fashion.

The event will connect exhibitors and buyers from Thailand and key international markets, creating a platform for halal-certified products and services aimed at the growing global halal market.

Related Articles

One destination for global sourcing

Now in its fifth edition, MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 returns as an international sourcing exhibition featuring five major product sectors:

  • Home, Gifts & Premiums
  • Electronics & Home Appliances
  • Hardware & Outdoor Products
  • MEGA Stationery, a new sector for 2026
  • Asia Art Toy & IP Show, also new for 2026

Visitors will also be able to explore dedicated country pavilions from Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, featuring products and sourcing opportunities from across the region.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, visitors can take part in industry seminars covering international sourcing trends, export opportunities, and halal market insights.

BNK48 members will also make special appearances at the Asia Art Toy & IP Show on July 15 and 16 at Hall 7, where they will join special activities and meet visitors.

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC | News by Thaiger

Connecting buyers and suppliers

The exhibitions are expected to welcome more than 20,000 professional buyers from over 70 countries and regions.

Comasia’s Business Matching Programme will support the event by facilitating more than 1,200 pre-arranged business meetings between buyers and exhibitors.

The programme is designed to help trade buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and suppliers connect more efficiently during the exhibition.

Visit MEGA SHOW Bangkok and MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC | News by Thaiger

Both exhibitions are open to trade buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and the general public.

Opening hours

  • July 15 to 16, 2026: 10am to 6pm
  • July 17, 2026: 10am to 5pm

Venue: Halls 5–8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok

Admission: Visitors aged 18 years and above

MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 and MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 are designed for visitors looking for new suppliers, product trends, business partnerships, and opportunities in the halal economy.

For more information, visit:

MEGA SHOW Bangkok website

MEGA HALAL Bangkok website

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America&#8217;s Got Talent round Phuket News

Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America’s Got Talent round

6 minutes ago
Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Japanese TikToker faces backlash for fake pickpocketing video on Khao San Road

41 minutes ago
Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son Northern Thailand News

Blind father found dead in canal allegedly after fleeing abuses by drug-addicted son

2 hours ago
Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam Thailand News

Bank ordered to pay beauty queen after 4 million baht scam

3 hours ago
Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire Phuket News

Phuket orders safety crackdown on venues across the island after Bangkok fire

3 hours ago
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai locals say Swede suffers mental health after losses to Thai girlfriend

4 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire exits reportedly locked to prevent customers from escaping their bills

6 hours ago
Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend Bangkok News

Thai soldier opens fire, injuring ex-wife and killing her boyfriend

7 hours ago
&#8216;It&#8217;s my fault&#8217;: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate Bangkok News

‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

7 hours ago
At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok Bangkok News

At least 27 killed in fire at nightclub in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok

8 hours ago
From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned Bangkok News

From Santika to Lat Phrao: 17 years of pub fires, the lessons Thailand never learned

8 hours ago
Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence Thailand News

Tour company employee arrested for selling overseas tours without licence

1 day ago
Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home Northern Thailand News

Pet dog unknowingly carries live hand grenade to Sisaket home

1 day ago
Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension Thailand News

Two Phuket cannabis shops caught operating despite suspension

1 day ago
Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar military bombs Karen base near Thai border

1 day ago
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

1 day ago
Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

1 day ago
Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300 Thailand News

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 4,300

1 day ago
Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants Thailand News

Fake dad network grows as police issue more warrants

1 day ago
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick Eastern Thailand News

Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

1 day ago
Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack Thailand News

Tenant flees dorm near Purple Line tunnel crack

1 day ago
Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe Thailand News

Two illegal Phuket hotels found, 360 firms face nominee probe

1 day ago
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant Thailand News

Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

1 day ago
Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site Thailand News

Bangkok tightens safety measures at tunnel site

1 day ago
EventsLifestylePress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 13, 2026, 5:23 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.