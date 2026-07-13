MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 to open alongside MEGA SHOW Bangkok at QSNCC

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and His Highness Prince Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj will officiate the opening ceremony of MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026, held alongside the fifth edition of MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The co-located exhibitions will take place from July 15 to 17, 2026, at Halls 5–8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

The events will bring together more than 1,200 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions across more than 1,300 booths, showcasing consumer products, lifestyle innovations, and halal-certified goods from manufacturers and suppliers across Asia.

The exhibitions are positioned to support Thailand’s role as a regional hub for international trade, sourcing, and the global halal economy.

A gateway to the global halal economy

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 is Thailand’s dedicated halal trade exhibition, presenting products and innovations across food and beverage, beauty, wellness and health, and fashion.

The event will connect exhibitors and buyers from Thailand and key international markets, creating a platform for halal-certified products and services aimed at the growing global halal market.

One destination for global sourcing

Now in its fifth edition, MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 returns as an international sourcing exhibition featuring five major product sectors:

Home, Gifts & Premiums

Electronics & Home Appliances

Hardware & Outdoor Products

MEGA Stationery, a new sector for 2026

Asia Art Toy & IP Show, also new for 2026

Visitors will also be able to explore dedicated country pavilions from Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, featuring products and sourcing opportunities from across the region.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, visitors can take part in industry seminars covering international sourcing trends, export opportunities, and halal market insights.

BNK48 members will also make special appearances at the Asia Art Toy & IP Show on July 15 and 16 at Hall 7, where they will join special activities and meet visitors.

Connecting buyers and suppliers

The exhibitions are expected to welcome more than 20,000 professional buyers from over 70 countries and regions.

Comasia’s Business Matching Programme will support the event by facilitating more than 1,200 pre-arranged business meetings between buyers and exhibitors.

The programme is designed to help trade buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and suppliers connect more efficiently during the exhibition.

Visit MEGA SHOW Bangkok and MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026

Both exhibitions are open to trade buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, entrepreneurs, and the general public.

Opening hours

July 15 to 16, 2026: 10am to 6pm

10am to 6pm July 17, 2026: 10am to 5pm

Venue: Halls 5–8, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok

Admission: Visitors aged 18 years and above

MEGA SHOW Bangkok 2026 and MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2026 are designed for visitors looking for new suppliers, product trends, business partnerships, and opportunities in the halal economy.

For more information, visit:

MEGA SHOW Bangkok website

MEGA HALAL Bangkok website

Press Release