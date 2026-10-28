MedPark Hospital celebrates its 6th anniversary with free ‘MedMusic in the Park 2026’ concert at Benchakitti Park

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 28, 2026, 1:52 PM
3 minutes read
MedPark Hospital celebrates its 6th anniversary with free ‘MedMusic in the Park 2026’ concert at Benchakitti Park

MedPark Hospital will stage a free outdoor concert, MedMusic in the Park 2026, at the Amphitheater in Benchakitti Park, Bangkok, on Saturday, November 28, from 4pm to 8pm.

The bill is led by British acid jazz band INCOGNITO, with Thai singer, songwriter and musician Neung Apiwat Pongwat (Neung ETC) appearing as a special guest. Admission is free, but entry is limited to those who register in advance and receive an e-ticket. On-site registration and walk-ins will not be permitted on the day.

Registration for a free e-ticket is open at medpark.hospital/2026MedMusic57.

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The hospital announced the line-up at a press conference on Tuesday, October 27. Now in its fifth year, the concert also marks MedPark Hospital’s sixth anniversary and is held with the support of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), which is providing the venue.

Music, nature and well-being

MedPark Hospital has run MedMusic in the Park since 2022, presenting it as a way to promote well-being through music and nature among patients, the community and the public.

Pongpat Patanavanich, managing director of MedPark Hospital, said the event was a way of giving back.

“Over the past six years, MedPark Hospital has earned the trust of our patients and the public. We want to take this special opportunity to give back to the community through MedMusic in the Park, which we have organised every year since 2022. We believe good health is more than just physical well-being. It also means taking care of our mental health, making time to relax, and sharing happy moments with people we love,” Pongpat said.

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“I hope the MedMusic in the Park will be a year-end gift that lifts people’s spirits and creates wonderful memories for everyone. I would also like to thank the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for its continued support in providing the venue and helping bring happiness to the public.”

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, adviser to the Governor of Bangkok, attended as the governor’s representative and spoke about the collaboration.

“Bangkok is committed to developing green spaces and public areas to improve residents’ quality of life. Through its ’15-Minute Parks Across Bangkok’ policy, the city aims to ensure that everyone has convenient access to spaces for recreation and leisure. But the goal goes beyond simply increasing urban greenery. It is also about creating vibrant public areas that serve the needs of people of all ages,” Aekvarunyoo said.

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“MedMusic in the Park is an excellent example of how music can bring public parks to life, giving people opportunities to connect, unwind, and share moments of joy. I would like to thank MedPark Hospital and all the partners involved in organising this event and supporting the well-being of Bangkok residents. I invite everyone to join us at Benchakitti Park to enjoy ‘a healthier rhythm of life’ through the harmony of music and nature.”

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MedPark Hospital celebrates its 6th anniversary with free 'MedMusic in the Park 2026' concert at Benchakitti Park | News by Thaiger

INCOGNITO, with Neung ETC as special guest

INCOGNITO was founded in London in 1979 and has played a part in shaping the British jazz-funk scene, blending jazz, funk, soul and dance grooves.

The band is led by co-founder and bandleader Jean-Paul “Bluey” Maunick, and is known for its layered arrangements, horn sections, driving basslines and jazz-inspired improvisation. Maunick’s group operates as a musical collective, bringing together musicians and vocalists across several decades, an approach the hospital says has won the band followers among jazz, funk and soul fans worldwide.

Neung Apiwat will join the band on stage, performing his blend of pop, jazz and R&B.

An eco-friendly evening

This year’s event takes an eco-friendly approach, with the music set among the greenery of Benchakitti Park in central Bangkok.

MedPark Hospital is asking those attending to sort their waste, keep the park clean, look after its green spaces and travel by public transport. The hospital points to its sustainability record, having been recognised by Newsweek‘s World’s Greenest Hospitals 2026, where it received the highest rating of 5 Leaves.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 28, 2026, 1:52 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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