M Card drives expat community through the “BANGKOK I’M EXPAT” event

M Card, by the Mall Group, highlights an important customer group, the expats, aiming to create the Expat Community in the event, “BANGKOK I’M EXPAT,” under the concept of Green Fair. The event expressed appreciation towards expats living in Thailand, who have continuously given positive feedback.

This is a move forward to solidify the creation of an expat community, for the M Expatriate Card members, with the green marketplace that hosted a variety of wonderful lifestyle products, foods, authentic international goods, business workshops, and a performance from the students of Bangkok Patana School. The event was held on September 21-24, 2023 at the Helix Garden, 5th floor, EmQuartier.

Voralak Tulaphorn, Chief Marketing Officer, The Mall Group Co., Ltd., states…

“From the survey of the Expat Insider 2023, Thailand ranks 6th, from 53 countries, as the dream destination and best place to live for foreigners. Another survey, from the Expat City Ranking List 2022, by InterNations, finds that Bangkok is also the 6th best city to live and work in.

She continued…

“Therefore, The Mall Group sees the potential capacity and growth of the expat community in Thailand, which, presently, M Card has a base of over 250,000 EM Expatriate Card members. The members are composed of 24% Japanese, 14% Chinese, 10% Europeans, 5% Americans, 5% Myanmar, 4% Filipinos, and 38% from other countries. Most of these expat customers live in the M District area, a centre of the expat community.”

She added…

“Expats in Thailand make up over 30% of M Card sales per year, which on this celebratory occasion, on the M Expatriate Card’s 14th anniversary, it is the opportunity, through hosting the event, BANGKOK I’M EXPAT, to express our appreciation to the expat clientele, who have trusted us and continuously given positive feedback on the services offered by all of The Mall Group’s Department Stores and Shopping Centers.”

Voralak concluded…

“The event is made possible through the collaboration of M Card by The Mall Group, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand International Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok Patana School, and Green Market Bangkok, which has curated a variety of lifestyle products to fit all lifestyle needs for our valuable expat customers, including different foods and goods straight from overseas. We hope this event will build a strong foundation for the community of expats in this area, at the heart of Sukhumvit, and become the hub for social gatherings that offer exchanges of ideas, information and viewpoints, resulting in a sustainable community for the M Expatriate Card members.”

In the event, BANGKOK I’M EXPAT, under the concept of Green Fair, the green marketplace assembled a variety of lifestyle products and environmentally-friendly products that are valued by expat customers, with over 40 booths, including:

Moringa Project: Organic skincare products that have no toxic chemicals. Their skincare is also vegan and very meticulous in all their production processes. They specialize in products made from moringa that help soften, moisturize, and exfoliate your skin. It also protects you from the sun, helps reduce wrinkles, and is anti-inflammatory. The products are popular in leading spas and hotels.

Ablerind: Vinegar made from tamarind that detailed the selection and fermentation process to result in high-quality vinegar that is rich with probiotic enzymes and nutrients. The vinegar is mixed with honey to create the perfect delicious blend.

Siamaya chocolate: The famous handcrafted chocolate from Chiangmai that received the Asia-Pacific Chocolate Award in 2019. The chocolate is unique with Thai flavours, including tom kha flavour (Thai coconut curry), chilli flavour, durian, massaman curry (Thai peanut curry), and many more. The Thai flavours come from the ingredients that are combined into the chocolate bars, such as the tom kha flavour that has sundried tomatoes, the massaman curry flavour that has roasted peanuts, and the coffee and pomelo flavour that has candied pomelo peels, which brings so much dimension to all the flavours.

Ecotique: The eco-friendly lifestyle brand offers environmentally friendly premium products. The aim is to reduce single-use plastic waste for products such as sunglasses, toothbrushes, yoga mats, plates, phone cases, and much more.

Furthermore, there were many art activities, including DIY Teddy Bear Painting; Natural Flower Painting, getting creative with decorating textiles in patterns from nature; Japanese Dessert Nerikiri Making, making the traditional sweetened white bean paste-filled mochi; and Dot Painting, designing jewellery with dots and colours with the artist. Also, enjoy the fun music performance and Art Gallery Showcase by the students of Bangkok Pattana School.

Moreover, There were business seminars that shared direct business experiences from expat entrepreneurs who have successfully entered the Thai market. Expat members who attended the event became newly registered members of the M Expatriate Card and received a free, chic M Expat bag.

You can also delight in the many super value-added promotions for the M Expatriate Card members, who can receive the special Voucher or E-Coupon, through the M Card Application, valued at over 40,000 Baht, to use in purchasing a variety of products from well-known brands in the Department Store, including Kiehl’s, Lancome, Elextrolux, Sony, Taylor Made, Harnn, Komfy SANTAS, and Rev Runnr; or dine-out with delicious cuisines from international restaurants, including Piri Piri, LeTAO, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, and DEAN & DELUCA from September 18 to November 30, 2023, at The Mall Lifestore, every The Mall branch, The Emporium, The EmQuartier, and Paragon Department Store.

You can learn more about the event through their Facebook HERE!

