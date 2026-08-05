Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 5, 2026, 1:40 PM
2 minutes read
Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique | Thaiger

Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination is marking its first anniversary in Bangkok with a month-long programme of Chao Phraya riverfront activities throughout August 2026, including fireworks, free movie screenings, and complimentary ferry tickets for visitors.

The attraction, promoted as the world’s largest immersive Jurassic World experience, spans more than 6,000 square metres at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination. Over the past year, it has welcomed up to 600,000 Thai and international visitors.

Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique | News by Thaiger

Visitor favourites include the Observation Deck, which recreates the feeling of stepping into the film’s world, and the Petting Zoo, where guests can take photos with baby dinosaurs, described as the youngest residents of the island.

The milestone highlights the continued appeal of the Jurassic World franchise while supporting Asiatique’s position as a Chao Phraya riverside destination for lifestyle, dining, and entertainment.

Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique | News by Thaiger

To thank visitors for their support, Jurassic World: The Experience will host anniversary activities throughout August 2026, beginning with a riverfront fireworks display on August 8.

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Anniversary activities in August

A three-minute fireworks display will take place over the Chao Phraya River on August 8, 2026, at 8.09pm to celebrate the attraction’s first year.

Movie fans can also attend free outdoor screenings of all four Jurassic World films in a riverside setting every Saturday and Sunday throughout August. The screenings will be held twice daily at 6pm and 8pm and are reserved for visitors to Jurassic World: The Experience.

Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique | News by Thaiger

Every visitor throughout August will also receive a complimentary ferry ticket, designed to make travel to Asiatique easier and add to the overall experience.

Isla Nublar experience in Bangkok

Jurassic World: The Experience brings the film universe from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to life through immersive storytelling, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, and recreated environments inspired by the films.

Guests travel through a version of Isla Nublar, encountering prehistoric creatures, interactive experiences, and educational elements designed for families, film fans, groups of friends, international travellers, and visitors looking for a Bangkok attraction.

Jurassic World Bangkok roars into its first anniversary at Asiatique | News by Thaiger

The experience is positioned as part of experiential destination marketing, using entertainment to support the Chao Phraya riverfront as a tourism and lifestyle destination while contributing economic value to the surrounding community.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, Jurassic World: The Experience said it will continue offering visitors exclusive moments and opportunities to return to the attraction throughout August.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 5, 2026, 1:40 PM
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