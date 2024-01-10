Jungceylon invites you to explore an adventure with bubbly dinosaurs

Photo courtesy of Jungceylon

Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong, Phuket, is launching Jungceylon Kids Day 2024: Dino in Balloon Park. they invite all little ones and family to join this adventure through the realm of dinosaur balloons, featuring various species like Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and T. Rex.

The event’s highlight includes beloved giant dinosaur balloons, especially the towering “Brontosaurus,” a gentle, long-necked dinosaur standing over 4 meters tall. Get ready for entertainment with several adventure games in the dinosaur-themed zone, such as T-Rex Feeding Frenzy, Hug the Brachiosaurus, and Assemble the Triceratops.

Don’t miss out on the workshop activities where kids can “Create Dinosaur Balloons” of different species, transforming into a group of lively dinosaurs and capturing memorable photos.

Jungceylon extends a warm invitation to all kids, families, and enthusiasts to participate in Children’s Day at Jungceylon Kids Day 2024: Dino in Balloon Park on 13 – 16 January 2024, from 11AM to 10PM at The Jungle Zone, Jungceylon.

(All activities are free throughout the event.)

You can check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JungceylonFanpage.

