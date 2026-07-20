Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up after showcasing 200 programmes in Khon Kaen

Isan Creative Festival 2026 (ISANCF2026), organised by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation), or CEA, together with partner networks, took place in July under the theme “NORTHEAST MODERN: Abundance | Adaptation | Connectivity.” The festival presented the “New Isan” as a region of creativity, potential, and economic opportunity.

Across nine days, more than 200 creative programmes explored how Northeast Thailand’s assets could be developed into new possibilities. The festival centred on one key question: how Isan’s cultural capital, natural resources, local wisdom, and creative talent could be transformed into future opportunities.

Abundance: From local capital to creative opportunity

The festival opened with “Abundance,” or Phrorm-Sap, which looked at the cultural capital, natural resources, and local wisdom already found across the region.

The idea encouraged visitors to consider how existing assets could be developed into new forms of value within the creative economy.

The NORTHEAST MODERN Exhibition

The festival’s main exhibition introduced the “New Isan” through showcases and case studies from all 20 provinces in the region.

The exhibition was divided into three zones, tracing the journey from abundance to adaptation. It explored the discovery of local assets, their transformation into innovations such as MUVITA, KKU VOLT, and ballistic-protection material developed from silkworm cocoons, before closing with work from creative networks that pointed towards Isan’s creative-economy future.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at TCDC Khon Kaen.

The Isan Server Exhibition

The Isan Server Exhibition presented Isan’s cultural capital through the lens of the game industry.

The exhibition turned local stories, ways of life, and regional identity into playable content, allowing visitors to see how a game concept is developed and how players can move towards becoming creators.

Visitors were able to try 10 prototype games based on Isan cultural roots. The exhibition explored three ideas of “returning home”: Return to Memory, Return to Spirit, and Return to Place, while considering how local intellectual property could enter the global games market.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at the Gallery Room, TCDC Khon Kaen.

The Isan Rainy Season Exhibition

The Isan Rainy Season Exhibition reinterpreted the rainy months from a tourism low season into a source of inspiration and new possibilities.

The installation invited visitors to live with and play with the rain through four creative works: Rain Theatre, which made rainfall part of the artwork; TRACE OF TIME, where raindrops and time patterned fabric; Rain of the Underdogs, which transformed the sound of falling water into music; and My Rain – Your Rain, which explored personal memories and feelings connected to rain.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at the outdoor parking area of TCDC Khon Kaen.

The ZAAP System Exhibition

The ZAAP System Exhibition examined “Zaap,” the bold flavour profile that defines Isan cuisine.

The programme presented Zaap as a complete food wisdom system connecting ingredients, ways of life, and eating culture, while showing new opportunities for the food industry.

The exhibition was built around four highlights: ROOT, tracing the origins of Isan flavour; RICE, exploring rice as the heart of the Isan table; RELATION, looking at people and the culture of eating together; and REACH, extending Isan food into contemporary menus, products, and experiences with global appeal.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at TCDC Khon Kaen.

The Isan Brand-Der Exhibition

The Isan Brand-Der Exhibition was a city-branding project that assigned each of Isan’s 20 provinces a Provincial Element such as earth, water, wind, or fire that are based on ancient philosophy and ritual traditions.

The project used these elements as a framework for sustainable provincial development. By decoding local identity, the exhibition showed how each city’s roots could be translated into design, storytelling, and cultural products that create new value and economic opportunity.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at Ad Lib Hotel Khon Kaen.

The Good City, Better Living Exhibition

The Good City, Better Living Exhibition explored the idea that a liveable city is shaped not only by infrastructure but also by people, partnerships, and shared experiences.

Through showcases, talks, and interactive urban activities, the programme highlighted the potential of all 20 Isan provinces while encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and civic participation.

The activities invited visitors to imagine and help shape a more inclusive, sustainable, and liveable future for cities across Northeast Thailand.

The exhibition ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at the Treasury Museum, Khon Kaen.

Isan Studio Showcase

The Isan Studio Showcase presented works from more than 30 Isan studios and creative entrepreneurs from across Northeast Thailand.

The showcase demonstrated how local identity, craftsmanship, and traditional wisdom are being reinterpreted through contemporary and sustainable design.

It also included a Creative Business Matching programme, connecting creators with entrepreneurs, buyers, and business partners to support new collaborations, market access, and commercial opportunities for Isan’s creative industries.

The showcase ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, on the second floor of TCDC Khon Kaen.

Adaptation: Upgrading existing strengths into future skills

The second theme, “Adaptation,” or Prab-Tua, reflected how Isan continues to develop its cultural roots into new values that respond to the present day.

Awesome Skills Project

The Awesome Skills Project introduced students and young people to the creative industries through talks, exhibitions, and expert-led workshops.

The programme focused on four career tracks: film, publishing, software, including games and animation, and broadcasting.

A special session by Canva Thailand gave participants the opportunity to sharpen their skills and turn ideas into completed work.

The project took place on July 14, 2026, from 9am to 6pm, at the College of Local Administration, Khon Kaen University.

Virtual Production & Creative Tech

Virtual Production & Creative Tech offered lectures, workshops, and a Virtual Production Showcase, giving participants hands-on access to next-generation media production technology.

Attendees were able to film using a working virtual-production system and learn real workflows from industry professionals. The programme aimed to support media and content talent in Isan as the industry continues to change.

The activities ran from July 12 to 14, 2026, from 10am to 4pm, at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts Theatre, Khon Kaen University.

Isan Creative Talk 2026: Isan Modern

Isan Creative Talk 2026: “Isan Modern” featured five entrepreneurs and creators who have transformed Isan’s cultural heritage into contemporary businesses and creative work.

The speakers shared how they grew while remaining connected to their roots and discussed future opportunities for creating value from local assets.

The session explored how tradition can inspire innovation and generate new economic value while staying grounded in local identity. It was moderated by Ken Nakarin Wanakijpaibul, editor-in-chief and host at THE STANDARD.

The talk took place on July 17, 2026, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, at the Creative Talk Zone, second floor, TCDC Khon Kaen.

Connectivity: Connecting people, ideas and opportunities

The final theme, “Connectivity,” or Muan-Mit, reflected Isan’s character as a region shaped by friendship, collaboration, and a culture of sharing.

This year, the concept was developed further into business and learning networks through a range of activities.

OKMD x The Street Performance

OKMD x The Street Performance gave emerging musicians and performers from Northeast Thailand a platform to present their work and learn from industry professionals.

Through live performances, mentoring, and knowledge-sharing sessions, the programme supported the next generation of artists and strengthened the region’s creative music ecosystem.

The programme ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 12pm to 9pm, at Central Khon Kaen Campus and Central Khon Kaen.

PLARA Institute

PLARA Institute celebrated pla ra, Isan’s iconic fermented fish, as both cultural heritage and a multi-billion-baht cuisine industry.

The exhibition was organised around four themes: PLARA Is Culture, PLARA Is Standard, PLARA Is Creative Economy, and PLARA Is Future.

It presented knowledge standards, branding, innovation, and network-building, while supporting Thailand’s role as an ASEAN benchmark for safe production and positioning pla ra as an iconic Thai fermented food for the global stage.

The programme ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at Ad Lib Hotel Khon Kaen.

Central x D-Kak Market 2026

Central x D-Kak Market 2026 brought together entrepreneurs from all 20 Isan provinces through two zones.

D-Craft, at Central Khon Kaen Campus, focused on craft and design products. D-Food, at Central Khon Kaen, presented contemporary food and drink developed from cultural capital.

The market connected makers directly with consumers, trade partners, and investors.

It ran from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 10.30am to 9pm, at Central Khon Kaen Campus.

Kupper Art Fes 2026

Kupper Art Fes 2026: UpForce “Haeng Hung Det Khanong” brought together artists, creators, and art networks from Thailand and overseas under a theme of growing from cultural roots with pride in identity.

The programme included an Art Market, exhibition, and Art & Gallery Showcase featuring more than 200 works from 50 artist collectives and galleries across 10 countries.

It also included talks, workshops, and contemporary music, connecting people and opening opportunities across the creative-art ecosystem.

The festival ran from July 11 to 13, 2026, from 11am to 9pm, at Central Khon Kaen Campus.

Isan Sync

Isan Sync: Synchronising Local Wisdom with Global Business served as a trade platform linking Isan craft and processed-food entrepreneurs with commercial opportunities.

The programme included business matching sessions and a curated business route connecting buyers, department stores, and trade partners from Thailand and overseas.

It aimed to turn local wisdom into new markets and sustainable business growth.

The programme ran from July 11 to 12, 2026, from 11am to 6pm, at Ad Lib Hotel Khon Kaen and the Treasury Museum, Khon Kaen.

Isan Deal Lod x The Investor Talk in Khon Kaen 2026

Isan Deal Lod x The Investor Talk in Khon Kaen 2026 brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and business-ecosystem leaders to exchange views on investment in the region.

The programme included pitching sessions and business and investment matching, placing creative-economy entrepreneurs in the same room as investors and potential partners.

The sessions took place on July 12, 2026, from 1pm to 5pm, and July 13, 2026, from 1pm to 6pm, at Ad Lib Hotel Khon Kaen.

Isan Creative Festival 2026 Grant Programmes

The Isan Creative Festival 2026 Grant Programmes supported designers, entrepreneurs, and creative networks across the Northeast to develop and present their own activities under the NORTHEAST MODERN theme.

The grant programmes included exhibitions, performances, talks, and creative activities. Standout projects included Muang Kaen Dance Festival, Wear Your Roots – BWILD ISAN, Isan, Stay Tuned, and the Modern Bus exhibition.

Experience the New Isan

Isan Creative Festival 2026 presented Northeast Thailand as a destination for creativity, culture, innovation, and business.

From exhibitions and cultural experiences to business networking and creative collaborations, the festival offered programmes for creators, entrepreneurs, investors, and visitors.

The Isan Creative Festival 2026 took place from July 11 to 19, 2026, across key venues in Khon Kaen, including TCDC Khon Kaen, Central Khon Kaen Campus, Sri Chan Creative District, and Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Center (KICE), along with other creative spaces throughout the city.

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