CEA launches Isan Creative Festival 2026 with partners across 20 provinces

The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation), or CEA, has partnered with networks across 20 provinces in Northeast Thailand to launch Isan Creative Festival 2026, marking the festival’s sixth consecutive year.

Held under the theme “NORTHEAST MODERN: Abundance | Adaptation | Connectivity,” this year’s festival has developed into a Creative Business Platform that connects cultural capital, creativity, and local talent with business opportunities, investment, and cross-sector collaboration.

The festival aims to reinforce the Northeast as a region of opportunity, hope, and future growth.

Taking place over nine days, Isan Creative Festival 2026 will bring together more than 100 creative practitioners from across the Northeast and Thailand, alongside partners from more than 16 countries.

The festival is expected to welcome more than 280,000 visitors and generate at least 800 million baht in economic value.

The opening ceremony was attended by Kosol Pattama, adviser to the minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Yutthaporn Pirunsarn, deputy governor of Khon Kaen province; and Dr Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director of CEA.

They were joined by representatives from government, the private sector, academia, local communities, and creative networks from Thailand and overseas, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing “New Isan” as a region of opportunity.

Creative economy as a driver of grassroots growth

Kosol said the creative economy is one of the strongest drivers of grassroots economic growth, particularly in regions such as Isan, where cultural assets can support new forms of development.

“The creative economy is one of the most powerful drivers of grassroots economic growth, particularly in regions such as Isan, where rich cultural assets, from local wisdom and culinary traditions to handicrafts and community lifestyles, form a strong foundation for development.

“The challenge is to transform these assets into real economic value. Over the years, the Isan Creative Festival has demonstrated how this can be achieved by elevating local ingredients into higher-value products, expanding the market potential of traditional crafts, and bringing Isan’s stories and way of life into the content and creative industries.

“These achievements show that Isan is not only rich in cultural heritage, but also has the capacity to turn that heritage into sustainable economic opportunities.”

From festival to Creative Business Platform

Dr Chakrit said that over the past five years, the Isan Creative Festival has generated more than 2.277 billion baht in cumulative economic value.

Beyond the numbers, he said the festival has helped reshape perceptions of Isan by presenting the region’s creative and economic potential in a new way.

“Over the past five years, the Isan Creative Festival has generated more than 2.277 billion baht in cumulative economic value. Beyond these numbers, however, the festival has helped reshape perceptions of Isan by revealing its creative and economic potential in a new light.

“This year, CEA is taking the festival a step further by transforming it into a Creative Business Platform that connects cultural assets, local wisdom and creative talent with business opportunities, investment and strategic partnerships.

“Our goal is to position Isan as a region where creativity drives sustainable economic growth and opens new opportunities for people, businesses and communities.”

Building on this vision, Isan Creative Festival 2026 focuses on creating tangible business outcomes through business matching programmes, networking and matchmaking sessions, knowledge-sharing forums, and international collaboration with partners from 16 countries.

The festival will feature more than 200 programmes across three key creative industries. These include transforming Isan’s cultural identity into opportunities in gaming and content, reimagining the region’s culinary heritage for the food industry, advancing traditional craftsmanship through contemporary design, and showcasing creative city development as a driver of economic growth and improved quality of life.

CEA is also expanding creative infrastructure across the Northeast through seven new TCDC centres in Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, and Nong Khai.

The centres will serve as learning hubs and incubators for local creative practitioners, helping ensure that Isan’s creative ecosystem continues beyond the festival period and reaches communities across the wider region.

Dr Chakrit added that the festival is designed to create value for all groups involved.

It gives investors and creative businesses a platform to explore opportunities, while helping local entrepreneurs and designers develop products, services, and partnerships. Communities can also show how cultural heritage and local wisdom can be transformed into economic value.

“Most importantly, it encourages the next generation of artists, designers and creative talents to see their hometown not as a place to leave behind, but as a place where they can build their future.

“More than just a festival, ISANCF2026 is a platform where people can learn, connect, experiment with ideas and turn them into sustainable careers rooted in their own region.”

Khon Kaen as a regional creative hub

Yutthaporn said Isan is no longer defined only by its cultural heritage and natural resources, but is also emerging as a strategic economic gateway connecting Thailand with the Greater Mekong Subregion, a market of more than 200 million people.

“Today, Isan is no longer defined solely by its rich cultural heritage and abundant natural resources. It is emerging as a strategic economic gateway connecting Thailand with the Greater Mekong Subregion, a market of more than 200 million people.

“With growing infrastructure, stronger cross-border connectivity and increasing interest from both domestic and international investors, the region is well positioned for future growth.

“The collaboration of all 20 provinces through the Isan Creative Festival is therefore much more than a joint event. It is a powerful statement that Isan is ready to welcome talent, business and investment from around the world.

“At the heart of this transformation is Khon Kaen, serving as the region’s creative hub and a gateway connecting Isan’s creative economy to the global stage.”

International creative networks

The Isan Creative Festival is part of the World Design Weeks (WDW) network, which connects creative festivals in 46 cities around the world.

It is also connected to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

These international links highlight the festival’s growing role as a regional platform that connects Thailand’s creative economy with global creative networks, while supporting Khon Kaen’s ambition to become an internationally recognised Creative City.

Partners supporting ISANCF2026

Isan Creative Festival 2026 is supported by partners from the public and private sectors.

Key partners include the Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization), or OKMD; Thai Beverage Public Company Limited; Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB; Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT; Central Khon Kaen; Central Khon Kaen Campus; Ad Lib Khon Kaen Hotel; The Standard; Canva Pty Ltd.; Vaxion Korea Co., Ltd.; Epson Thailand; Khon Kaen University; Khon Kaen Municipality; Khon Kaen Treasury Museum; Bolt Support Services (Thailand); Glowfish; and KAENKET.

CEA said the partners are helping strengthen the region’s creative ecosystem and support sustainable growth for Isan’s creative economy.

Festival details

Isan Creative Festival 2026 takes place from July 11 to 19, 2026, from 11am to 9pm.

The festival features more than 200 programmes across seven categories: Academic Programmes, Creative Business Platform, Showcase & Exhibition, Talks & Workshops, Events & Entertainment, D-KAK Market, and Creative District Projects.

Activities are being held across four main venues in Khon Kaen: TCDC Khon Kaen, Central Khon Kaen Campus, the Srichan Creative District, and Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Center (KICE).

Additional creative activities will also take place at venues across Northeast Thailand.