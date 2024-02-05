ICONSIAM’s Grand Chinese New Year celebration promises unprecedented spectacle reinforcing its status as a global landmark

ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture the Department of Cultural Promotion, The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, as well as private partners including KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, Hatakabb (Sim Tien Hor) Company Limited, Reference Sathorn-Wongwianyai and Tao Kae Noi, is committed to preserving and promoting Thai-Chinese cultural traditions, ushering in the new year with a grand celebration of the Chinese New Year, “THE ICONSIAM ETERNAL PROSPERITY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2024,” from February 7-11, 2024. The highlight of this year involves asking for blessings by participating in ceremonies led by the Pak Tai Temple from Hong Kong, which is being hosted at ICONSIAM, a place known as the centre of abundant and auspicious blessings. Furthermore, witness the “Fan-bladed Wheel of Fortune Dragon Show” for the first time in Thailand, and enjoy the showcase of Traditional Lion with Dragon Head Dance, along with the outstanding Hunan Acrobatic Troupe Show, Sichuan Costume and Face Changing Show and Chinese Opera Show. This celebration not only solidifies ICONSIAM’s standing as a premier global destination but also presents a unique opportunity for locals and international visitors to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza along the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

In regard to ICONSIAM’s worldwide recognition as a global landmark following the successful New Year’s Countdown celebration, Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, stated that the company is advancing to further cement its status as a global landmark by collaborating with both public and private partners in organizing an extravagant Chinese New Year celebration under the concept “Merge the Power of the Great Dragon to Celebrate the Auspicious Year. With a total investment of 100 million baht (US$ 2.8 million), the celebration aims to deliver an exceptional experience to visitors throughout February. The festivities are divided into two phases, starting with the Hong Kong trip campaign “The Great Dragon Journey 2024,” running from today until February 18, 2024. The second phase includes activities for prosperity rituals, auspicious shopping, and marvellous cultural performances from Thai-Chinese traditions, taking place from February 7 to 11, 2024. The goal is to provide a holistic and auspicious experience for both Thai and international tourists.

Additionally, Supoj revealed “Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported 1,300,363 tourists travelling into Thailand in the first half of January 2024 from January 1 – 14, with expenditures totalling over 63,205 million baht (US$ 1.8 billion). Chinese tourists ranked highest, followed by visitors from Malaysia, South Korea, Russia, and India. This indicates a positive trend in tourism recovery and economic expansion, especially during the Chinese New Year celebration, considered a significant and auspicious event for Thai-Chinese descendants.”

“It is anticipated that the Chinese New Year celebration in 2024 will bring substantial spending, exceeding 34,000 million baht (US$ 971 million), contributing to an 8-10% increase in retail consumption within the shopping centre compared to the same period last year. Supoj expressed confidence that ICONSIAM’s diverse campaigns will elevate the Chinese New Year celebration in Thailand to a global festival, attracting more than 3.5 million visitors and further boosting retail spending within ICONSIAM.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration during “THE ICONSIAM ETERNAL PROSPERITY CHINESE NEW YEAR 2024” from February 7-11, 2024, at ICONSIAM, Charoen Nakhon Road. For more information, please visit www.iconsiam.com

Press Release