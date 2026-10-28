Bangkok’s Grand Diwali Festival brings fireworks and Bollywood to ICONSIAM

Bangkok will mark Diwali with three nights of free riverside celebrations at ICONSIAM from November 6 to 8, 2026, featuring an illuminated giant lotus, fireworks over the Chao Phraya River and performances by Thai and Indian artists.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2026 takes place at River Park, G Floor, and is presented by ICONSIAM in collaboration with the Indian Association of Thailand (IAT), the Thai India Trade and Tourism Association (TITTA), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Embassy of India in Thailand, a range of public and private sector partners and the Thai-Indian community. Entry is free.

The event celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, one of India’s most significant cultural festivals. Organisers say it is designed to strengthen the friendship between Thailand and India and to showcase Indian arts and culture to international visitors, ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.

It forms part of a month-long cultural programme of seven events across three provinces supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. ICONSIAM describes the festival as reaffirming its position as a global hub of culture.

Three nights of performances

Activities include traditional Indian cultural shows, a Bollywood Dance Competition, the Indian–Thai Got Talent contest, Bhajan & Pooja prayer ceremonies and a Turban Awareness Pavilion, where visitors can learn about the traditions and heritage of the Sikh and Namdhari communities through interactive experiences.

Thai artist Golf F. HERO, known for the hit song Happy Diwali, performed in four languages, will play a special concert on Friday, November 6, from 7pm to 8.30pm. Bollywood performances run across all three nights.

Visitors can also pay homage and seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles, among decorative displays inspired by Indian art, culture and traditions.

Diwali Night

The Diwali Lamp Lighting Ceremony runs from 5pm to 6pm on Sunday, November 8, in keeping with Indian tradition.

Guests can also watch the Ramayana–Ramakien cultural performance, presented by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India in Thailand, which draws on the shared cultural heritage of India and Thailand. The celebrations close with a fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River at 6pm.

Food and bazaar

The Indian Cuisine & Bazaar zone offers authentic Indian food from various regions of India, alongside traditional foods, handicrafts, fashion, jewellery and lifestyle products from both India and Thailand. Organisers say the marketplace is intended to encourage cultural exchange.

For more information and updates, visit Facebook: ICONSIAM.

Press Release