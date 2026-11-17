Fireworks made from Thai sticky rice will stretch 1,400 metres along the Chao Phraya River at this year’s ICONSIAM countdown 2027, which runs for five nights from December 27 to 31 at the mall’s River Park with drone shows and more than 200 performers.

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2027 is organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and ICONSIAM, with public and private-sector partners, and visitors can watch from additional open-access areas free of charge.

Sticky rice fireworks over the river

The eco-friendly display, which the organisers call a historic scale for Thailand, will be choreographed with lighting, sound and music along the curve of the river. Drone shows will also run every night of the five-day event.

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South Korean K-pop group TREASURE will play on countdown night, December 31, performing their greatest hits. The line-up also includes an exclusive set from Nene Royal, who won America’s Got Talent 2026 (Season 21), and a surprise appearance by rising Chinese star Kang Ziqi.

Younger T-pop fans can catch BUS because of you i shine, PROXIE, PiXXiE, LYKN, VIIS, DICE, DEXX, PURPEECH, PUN, ELLA, ICE NATAYA and Sammy Niche, along with on-screen couples Mile-Apo, Zee-NuNew, Gemini-Fourth, Pond-Phuwin, Ling-Orm, Lena-Miu, Keng-Namping and Tle-FirstOne.

Pop and dance stars Hai Arpaporn, KT KRATAE, Bitoey Rsiam and Meentra share the bill with rock and hip-hop acts Big Ass, MILLI and Joey Phuwasit, while Butterbear, WHITE LIE, Dansonthaya and Hangnokyung round out the programme.

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Older audiences haven’t been forgotten, with a reunion of 1990s and 2000s names led by Christina Aguilar, Mos Patiparn, Tata Young, Triumphs Kingdom, 2002 Ratree (Ying Ratha, Belle and HWAHWA China Dolls) and Tong Pakkaramai.

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How to get in

Admission privileges for the event zones are linked to ICONSIAM shopping promotions, with registration opening on November 18, and all offers subject to terms and conditions.

December 27 to 30: shoppers spending 3,000 baht or more can redeem admission, with 5,360 privileges available between November 18 and December 13.

shoppers spending 3,000 baht or more can redeem admission, with 5,360 privileges available between November 18 and December 13. December 31, ICONSIAM Super Fans: 110 privileges go to customers who complete the Snap missions and collect the required receipts through the ONESIAM SUPERAPP between November 18 and December 13.

110 privileges go to customers who complete the Snap missions and collect the required receipts through the ONESIAM SUPERAPP between November 18 and December 13. December 31, Fast Fan: 300 premium seats in the River Park Zone Center are reserved for customers with

300 premium seats in the River Park Zone Center are reserved for customers with accumulated purchases of 150,000 baht or more, redeemable between November 18 and December 13.

December 31, Gashapon: purchases of 6,000 baht or more earn a Gashapon draw for the chance to win one of more than 3,400 privileges, from December 11 to 17.

The event will also be broadcast live on television and international online platforms. More information is available on the ICONSIAM Facebook page or at www.iconsiam.com.

Press release