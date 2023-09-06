Iconic Craft Coffee Fest 2023: The grandest coffee festival

Image via ICONSIAM

ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, the Thai Coffee Association, the Institute for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ISMED), ICONCRAFT, Siam Takashimaya, and ICS, proudly presents the grand coffee festival, ‘ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE FEST 2023‘. This event gathers more than 100 well-known brands offering over 1,500 beverage options for coffee lovers to enjoy the unique scents and flavours of speciality coffee beverages, as well as experience the unique charm of the coffee beans made by Thai people from all over the country for 10 days, from 1 September to 10 September, at Charoen Nakorn Hall M Floor, Rassada Hall 1st Floor, River Park G Floor, ICONSIAM, and Event Space M Floor, ICS Lifestyle Complex (opposite ICONSIAM).

In the event, a number of famous coffee shops and cafes are selected, along with redesigning the entire space, creating an atmosphere of barn-style cafes and camping, and inviting coffee enthusiasts to choose from over 1,500 beverage options. Visitors can also shop for craft coffee beans from well-known brands across all regions of Thailand, as well as indulge in a wide variety of delectable food selections. Additionally, there are selections of coffee brewing equipment and accessories for everyone to shop and take home as well.

Experience various event highlights throughout the 10-day festival, including the ultimate exclusive coffee tasting with the expertise of nationally acclaimed baristas such as Asama Vichaidit from Asama Coffee & Roastery, Arnon Thitiprasert from Roast8ry and World Barista Champion, Kawinnart Veraworawet from Fika & Co. Cafe and Thailand Barista Championship 2023, along with workshops and coffee brewing demonstrations, as well as meeting 6 handsome celebrities, such as Man-Trisanu Soranun and Ben-Bunyapol Likhitamnuayporn, Ping Guntapat Kasemsan Na Ayudhya, Guitar Sarin Tangcharoenpaisarn, Supreem Theeradon Wattanapan and Porshe Saran Siriluksana.

Coffee lovers, get ready for the “ICONIC CRAFT COFFEE FEST 2023” starting from 1 September to 10 September 2023, at Charoen Nakorn Hall M Floor, Rassada Hall 1st Floor, River Park G Floor, ICONSIAM, and Event Space M Floor, ICS Lifestyle Complex (opposite ICONSIAM).

For more information, please call 1338 or visit the Facebook page: ICONSIAM #ICONICCRAFTCOFFEEFEST2023 #ICONSIAM #ICS

Press Release