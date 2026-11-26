The fourth Hua Hin Blues Festival returns on Sunday, December 6, with 7.5 hours of live music over the Father’s Day long weekend and a move to the open-air grounds of The Kaset, Hua Hin, with Takiab Mountain as its backdrop.

After three sold-out editions, blues lovers from across Thailand and the region are set to gather for a lineup of Thai and international acts.

Doors open at 4pm, and live music runs until 11.30pm, with the festival billed as family-friendly and open to all ages. It brings together more than 800 music enthusiasts, urban weekenders, expats and families.

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Bigger grounds, same blues spirit

The festival’s new home is an open-air paddock at the entrance of The Kaset Hotel in Nong Kae subdistrict, Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan. Organisers say the space gives the event the scale of a major festival while keeping the intimate, soulful feel of the blues.

Festival Director Lung Mee said: “Following three sold-out years, the fourth edition of the Hua Hin Blues Festival is stepping up in a huge way.

“By moving to the expansive open-air grounds of The Kaset Hua Hin with Takiab Mountain as our backdrop, we have the space to deliver the scale of a major international festival while keeping the intimate, soulful spirit of the blues intact.

“With 7.5 hours of non-stop live music over the Father’s Day long weekend, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the coast.”

Who’s on the bill?

The 2026 lineup mixes pioneers of the Thai blues scene with returning festival favourites and international performers, plus special guests.

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Chai Blues

The Cotton Mouth Kings

Chiang Mai Blues

Pu Banboonroung

Ped Bluesman & Friends

P’Moo Athaseri

Rachel Lincoln

Bank & Sodalicium

HumminBird

MC Sandy Beach as official festival host

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Chai Blues is regarded as a living legend and pioneer of Thailand’s blues movement, having spent decades shaping the country’s live roots music scene. Known for traditional blues, harmonica and soulful vocals in the spirit of classic Chicago and Delta blues, he brings a headline performance to Hua Hin.

Ped Bluesman, the driving creative force behind Woodstock Bar, has made his stage a welcoming home for musicians and music lovers from across Thailand and around the world. At the festival, he is joined by a roster of guest musicians for a collaborative set, and fans can expect deep grooves and a coastal spirit that started the festival four years ago.

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Recording artist Pu Banboonroung bridges fiery blues-rock and melodic storytelling, with expressive guitar work that appeals to blues purists and new listeners alike. Chiang Mai Blues bring the sound of North Thailand’s regional blues scene to the coast, blending contemporary blues grooves with instrumental improvisation.

The Cotton Mouth Kings return after previous editions with high-energy, foot-stomping rhythm and blues, and a reputation for connecting with the crowd. Thai music veteran and screen icon P’Moo Athaseri also returns, known for his gravelly vocals on classic rock and blues standards.

International recording artist Rachel Lincoln, who has deep roots in country music, makes the move into blues with a sound that blends country heart with rhythm-and-blues energy. Bank & Sodalicium represent the Hua Hin music scene and are joined on stage by special international guest musicians, while HumminBird blends classic rhythm-and-blues emotion with contemporary flair.

MC Sandy Beach has been the voice of the festival since its first edition and returns to guide audiences through the main stage lineup. A former club owner and past festival performer, Sandy Beach also writes daily about Hua Hin’s live music scene.

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A musical destination

Ped Bluesman of Woodstock Bar Hua Hin said: “Hua Hin has always been a natural home for creativity, community and live music. Blues music, with its raw emotion, guitar craftsmanship and heartfelt storytelling, connects people across all backgrounds.

“Bringing together legends from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, the USA, Ireland, Australia and right here in Hua Hin on one main stage strengthens our town’s identity as a true musical destination.”

What else is on site?

Beyond the Main Stage, the venue will host interactive partner activations, official festival merchandise stalls and a culinary zone serving gourmet bites, fresh local seafood and artisan treats. Craft draught beer stations and cocktail bars will keep the drinks flowing.

The VIP Lounge Area offers reserved four-person table seating with prime stage views, a dedicated express bar and exclusive beverage packages.

Tickets and event details

Tickets and VIP tables can be booked online through the official festival website and on Ticketmelon.

Advance general admission: 1,000 baht

On the door (event day): 1,200 baht

Standard VIP table (seats four): 4,500 baht

The VIP package includes festival entry and reserved table seating for four guests, a dedicated express bar and exclusive beverage packages, with prime views of the main stage.

More details:

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026 (Father’s Day long weekend)

Sunday, December 6, 2026 (Father’s Day long weekend) Time: Doors open at 4pm | Live music until 11.30pm

Doors open at 4pm | Live music until 11.30pm Location: The Kaset, Hua Hin, Nong Kae subdistrict, Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan (open-air venue) – Google Maps

The Kaset, Hua Hin, Nong Kae subdistrict, Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan (open-air venue) – Parking: Ample on-site parking available

Ample on-site parking available Age restrictions: None (family-friendly coastal atmosphere)

For more information, visit hhbluesfest.com or follow @hhbluesfest on Facebook and Instagram.

Press release