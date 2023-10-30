Four Points by Sheraton Phuket hosts “Junior Chef Competition” to unearth future culinary talents

Important gastronomic event at Akara Grand Ballroom on September 29, 2023, invited 22 up-and-coming commis chefs and internship students to showcase their culinary skills and creativity

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has discovered the culinary stars of the future in its inaugural “Junior Chef Competition”! Staged at the hotel’s glamorous Akara Grand Ballroom on September 29, 2023, this contest saw 22 up-and-coming commis chefs and internship students showcase their culinary skills.

The contestants were challenged to craft one delectable dish that showcases one locally sourced delicacy: soft shell crab from the Andaman Sea, sustainable jumbo prawns from Sarasin Farm, or premium lamb from Phuket’s Bang Jo Farm. A panel of judges then tasted each plate and selected the winners, based on their creativity, use of ingredients, presentation, storytelling and food waste management.

Ms. Ariya Kratunun, a commis II chef at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, won first prize for her light, fragrant yet deeply flavorful dish of rigatoni fish curry topped with Sarasin jumbo prawn – an innovative blend of Italian and Asian techniques.

The first runner-up was Ms. Somratchanee Chaiyapim, a commis I chef, who delighted the judges with her raw lamb with spicy condiments, and the second runner-up was Ms. Minthita Thanaviriyakorn, a commis II chef, who presented ravioli tom yum goong.

“Congratulations to our three winners! I would like to thank everybody for making this competition such a tremendous success – especially our junior chefs who have demonstrated such exceptional talent. It was wonderful to see how much ability we have in our kitchens. This gives us great confidence in the future. We will watch the progress of our junior chefs with great interest, and I am sure that we have discovered several executive chefs of the future,” said Mr. Daryn Hudson, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

The Junior Chef Competition forms part of Marriott International’s commitment to putting people first. This corporate culture, which has consistently earned awards and recognition around the world, gives every associate the opportunity to grow and succeed as part of the Marriott Family.

