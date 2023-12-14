Festive celebrations at Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort

PHOTO: Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort

Discover a choice of dazzling dining experiences on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, followed by a glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner and after-party at Chao Leh Kitchen and The Deck Beach Club Patong or take part in the indoor celebrations at Akara Grand Ballroom

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, which is nestled just steps from the sea on Phuket’s sunset coast, has unveiled an exciting line-up of festive dining occasions and celebrations that will let friends and families enjoy a sparkling Christmas and New Year together.

Hotel guests and local residents are invited to Chao Leh Kitchen, the vibrant all-day dining destination, which will stage a series of uplifting evenings throughout the holiday season. On December 24th and December 25th, 2023 (6 – 10pm), guests can experience the enchantment of Christmas with a “BBQ Seafood Buffet” This fantastic feast will showcase an amazing array of culinary delights, from fresh sushi & sashimi and succulent seafood on ice, to Thai and international hot dishes, noodle soup, homemade pasta, a Tex Mex corner, and premium carved meats, including traditional roasted turkey, Christmas ham, whole leg of lamb, and baked sea bass.

The resort’s talented chefs will also be grilling the freshest seafood and prime meats on a live BBQ, including rock lobster, river prawns, wagyu beef, Andaman squid, Southern Thai scallops and more. And of course, every meal can end on a sweet note with a selection of delectable desserts. These exquisite occasions will be illuminated with live music, carol singing and kids’ activities, and Santa Claus will be dropping in for a special visit!

The “BBQ Seafood Buffet” on Christmas Eve (December 24th) or Christmas Day (December 25th) is priced at just THB 2,699 net per person, with an optional beverage package (three hours of free-flow local draft beer and wines) for an additional THB 1,299 net per person. Click here to book the Christmas Eve dinner, and here to reserve your place for Christmas Day. Bookings made before December 23rd will receive a 10% discount!

Then on December 31st, 2023 (6 – 12.30am), loved ones can come together to celebrate the last day of the year in style at its “Glitz & Glam Masquerade Party!” with dinner at Chao Leh Kitchen and after-party at The Deck Beach Club Patong! Friends and families can savour a bountiful international buffet, including sublime soups, Japanese delights, seafood on ice, interactive live stations, including slow-roasted rib of beef, roasted chicken, whole suckling pig and more, plus a spectacular chocolate fountain. From 10pm onwards, partygoers can kick off their shoes and dance barefoot at The Deck Beach Club Patong, with DJ Vadim Almazor spinning the tunes.

But the fun doesn’t stop there; Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has another venue to accommodate unlimited guests to bid goodbye to 2023 and greet the New Year with a bang! Guests can head to the Akara Grand Ballroom (6pm – 12.30am) for an extravagant evening that includes international buffet with live music, a cabaret show and dropping the beats from DJ Lalalin.

Click here to book the indoor dinner & after-party at Akara Grand Ballroom, or here to reserve the dinner at Chao Leh Kitchen with a Patong beachfront after-party at The Deck Beach Club. Bookings made before December 30th will enjoy a 10% discount!

Follow us on :













To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please call 076 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com. For Thai customers, please visit our Thai website at www.th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

Press Release