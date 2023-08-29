Farm-to-table movement takes centre stage at PHIST 2023

Phuket’s farm-to-table culinary movement is shaping a sustainable future for hotels across the region | Photos courtesy of PHIST

The flourishing farm-to-fork movement will take centre stage at PHIST 2023 (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism), as a group of leading chefs demonstrate how Michelin ratings can raise the bar for sustainability and social responsibility in Thailand.

PHIST 2023, Southeast Asia’s biggest sustainability event for the travel and hospitality sectors, returns to Phuket on 4th September with an energizing full-day itinerary of interactive debates, discussions and exhibitions, headlined by some of the industry’s biggest names such as Banyan Tree founder KP Ho and design icon Bill Bensley.

Now, it has been revealed that attendees at SAii Laguna Phuket will also be treated to a showcase of world-class farm-to-fork gastronomy by three of the region’s most highly-acclaimed culinary figures: Rick Dingen, Executive Chef at Jampa Restaurant, who has earned a prestigious Michelin Green accolade for his commitment to zero-waste cuisine; Xavier Charest-Rehel, Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket, who manages the Veya Pharm organic garden which focuses on clean farming methods; and Tipaporn Phianthong, Head Chef of Banyan Tree Phuket’s Saffron Restaurant.

At PHIST 2023, these celebrated chefs will stage a series of exciting live cooking demonstrations. Guests will be able to get up-close to the action, learn why sustainable, farm-to-fork and zero-waste dining is so important, and of course, sample the chefs’ mouth-watering culinary creations.

Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks and co-organiser of PHIST 2023, said…

“We are excited to feature these three world-class farm-to-fork chefs at PHIST. Travel to resort islands in Asia has moved beyond the beach; for many guests, trying amazing artisan food gives them a true sense of place. Adopting sustainable practices isn’t just great for the planet, it can help restaurants create authentic dining experiences, support local suppliers, and attract travelling foodies.”

Organic cuisine is at the heart of Banyan Tree Group’s culinary ethos. Xavier Charest-Rehel, Executive Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket, has established the Veya Pharm, which focuses on highly nutritious ingredients such as mushrooms, passionfruit, tomatoes, mulberries, chilies and a wide variety of herbs and spices, all of which are used in the resort’s restaurants and staff canteen.

Chef Xavier commented…

“At Banyan Tree Group, we have been committed to the process of using seasonal, regional produce in our kitchens for years, and we are dedicated to finding sustainable alternatives that positively impact the environment and local communities. I am looking forward to showcasing our farm-to-table strategy at PHIST 2023.”

Phuket Hotels Association, the co-organiser of PHIST 2023, actively promotes farm-to-fork dining and zero waste. Under its “Green Planet School” project, the association also helps Phuket’s schools to manage small organic gardens, allowing children to learn about growing their own food and protecting the environment. This initiative has already been rolled out to four schools, each of which has been assigned to one of the association’s member hotels

To register, please visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/ phist-6-phuket-hotels-island- sustaining-tourism-tickets- 644279787187

