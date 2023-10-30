EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Week: Bangkok students address plastic waste challenge

Plastic waste is one of the shared major problems in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. In 2020, the Roadmap Plastic Waste Management 2020-2030 was introduced as the policy framework for related agencies to achieve Thailand’s plastic waste reduction target.

As part of the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023, a local organization in Bangkok, Precious Plastic Bangkok, organised a Plastic Waste Recycling Workshop for elementary students. With support from the EU Delegation to Thailand and Ford Motors foundation, the workshop engaged over 40 students from the Mercy Centre to learn about plastic waste issues and its impacts on climate change. The children also had the opportunity to see a demonstration of a plastic recycling machine and get a hands-on experience segregating waste.

A fun upcycling session was also held as part of the introduction to circular economy – a concept of prolonging the life cycle of a product.

The EU Green Diplomacy Weeks was first introduced to the public in 2019 as Climate Diplomacy Weeks. Re-named “Green Diplomacy Weeks” as of this year, the initiative has become a landmark annual event where the EU Delegations and embassies of the EU Member States around the world host events to foster dialogue and cooperation on climate change. The event aims to serve as a platform showcasing success stories and inspire further actions.

“The European Union is committed to supporting our partners in their respective green transitions, including ASEAN,” said the EU Ambassador to ASEAN, H.E. Sujiro Seam during the launch of the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2023. “This event shows our commitment to continue working together with ASEAN towards a greener future. It is an opportunity to celebrate the progress we have made, and to encourage individuals, communities and organisations to take stronger action in future – to protect, preserve and restore our environment, for now, and for future generations”, he added.

Press Release