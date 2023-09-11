Dr. Jason Leong to bring his hilarious “Brain Drain Tour” to Bangkok this November

Dr. Jason Leong, former medical doctor and comedian with popular standup shows on Netflix, is set to make his uproarious debut in Thailand at “Dr. Jason Leong Brain Drain Tour in Bangkok” on Friday 3 November, at Siam Pavalai Royal Grand Theatre. Live Nation Tero Pre-sale opens on Friday 8 September via livenationtero.co.th.

From medical doctor to the funniest comedian in Malaysia (his words!), Leong broke out as the winner of the International Hong Kong Comedy Competition in 2013 and is the first comedian from Southeast Asia to have TWO comedy specials on Netflix – “Hashtag Blessed” (2020) and “Ride With Caution” (2023).

Leong well and truly put his name on the world comedy map after becoming the first Malaysian comedian to perform at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada in 2022. Adding to his accomplishments, he achieved further success the same year with the “HEATY Tour,” a solo venture that saw sold-out shows across 11 countries worldwide.

This year, Leong embarks on the exciting new “Brain Drain Tour,” spanning across more than 20 cities in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Dubai, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The tour notably includes his inaugural performance in Thailand on 3 November.

Tickets for “Dr. Jason Leong Brain Drain Tour in Bangkok” start from 1,800 baht and go on sale with Live Nation Tero Pre-sale from 10am – 10pm on Friday 8 September, and public sales from 10am on Saturday 9 September. Visit livenationtero.co.th for more details.

Press Release