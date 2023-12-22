Chef Andy presents Thai New Years extravaganza at The Fig Lobby

PHOTO: The Fig Lobby

Ready to ring in the New Year with a flavorful twist? Join The Fig Lobby for a laid-back and delicious New Year’s Eve Thai Feast with Khlong Thoey Views!

For 3,900++ baht (4,563 baht NET), indulge in Thai-inspired canapés that’ll make your taste buds dance, paired with free-flowing drinks to keep the celebration flowing! A selection of food and drinks will be presented by Michelin Starred Chef Andy as follows:

Discover their Thai-inspired bites

Spice it up with Som tam pla ra bite.

Dive into the tasty Tum moa.

Fall in love with the Yum Salmon.

Crispy goodness with Lab Tod.

Experience the joy of Krotong thong.

Thai yakitori – skewers of yum!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Thai custard.

A delightful harmony of Thong Yip Thong yod.

Sip, sip, hooray with special Thai-inspired drinks

Yadong (Local Spirit Infused with Herbs)

Satoh (Thai Rice wine)

Thai Signature Mocktails & Cocktails

Thai Curated Local Beer

House wine White & Red

Soft Drinks

Day Drinkers Collective Honey Wine from Chiang Dao

Get ready to have a Fig-tastic time as we countdown to the New Year with good vibes, amazing bites, and a view that’ll steal your heart! Secure your spot now and let’s make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable!

For reservations for a Thai Festive Feast, contact The Fig Lobby on Instagram or tickets are also available here.

In addition to these delicious meals and drinks, you will also be able to have a lot of fun at The Fig Lobby as there will be Thai-inspired games that can be found at Thai Temple Fairs!

Chef Andy

In 2010, Chef Andy Yang became the first Thai to win a Michelin star for his Thai restaurant Rhong-Tiam in New York. Upon returning to Thailand, he opened a restaurant called Pad Thai Fai Ta lu, featuring the dish that is so familiar to Thai people and became the talk of the town from the day it opened. This effort gained him Bib Gourmand status in the 2019 Michelin Guide for Thailand. He has since opened a second branch in the Thonglor area and added a fine dining restaurant called Table 38 with a concept of “a modern interpretation of traditional Thai flavours at an intimate chef’s table restaurant.” Table 38 was subsequently rewarded with a Michelin star in 2020.

About The Fig Lobby

The Fig Lobby is a cinematic fusion of a cosy living room at friends’ vacation house, a secret dance club, an art restaurant, and an otherworldly hotel, creating an entirely new living experience for the brave and ever-changing world we inhabit.

Step into this transformative space and surround yourself with a healing spa sanctuary, a pottery studio, and a spin club. The rooftop lounge invites you to relax, party, and soak in breathtaking sunsets, while the lobby shop and LGBTQ+ tele-wellness suite cater to your diverse needs. With the most dreamscape architecture and interior since ‘Back to the Future 2’, the place looks like a theme park, and you’re invited to stay over and sense everything.

