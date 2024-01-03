CentralWorld hosts Bangkok Countdown 2024 The only one World's Entertainment Countdown Landmark of All Time in the Heart of Bangkok!

Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s number one real estate developer and operator of 39 Central shopping centers nationwide, in collaboration with leading public and private partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police, Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA), Advance Info Service plc., Thai Honda Co., Ltd., Coca-Cola (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Haad Thip plc., Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., General Card Services Co., Ltd., and Chang International Co., Ltd., created a sensational world-class countdown event, reinforcing its reputation as the No.1 world’s entertainment countdown, for more than two decades with a historic moment as hundreds of thousands unite to countdown to 2024.

Stepping into the year 2024 surrounded by the spectacular city-scene fireworks and futuristic fireworks on the world’s largest panOramix screen. Enjoy the super-fun best show of all time from popular K-Pop artist: Youngjae Got 7, C-Pop artist: Patrick Nattawat and a number of T-Pop artists led by five headliners: PP Krit and Billkin Putthipong, BOWKYLION and a collaboration between Nont Thanont x Ink Warunthorn in addition to a large number of award-wining artists. and enjoy the final 15-minute countdown moment to 2024 on screens throughout Bangkok at AiA Tower, Nana Intersection, Surasak Intersection, Din Daeng, Wireless Road Intersection, Astera Sathorn Hotel, Chidlom Intersection, Serm Mit Tower and Pratunam Intersection, in front of Central Westgate, Central Ladprao, Central Chiangmai, Central Chiangmai Airport, Central Samui, Central Suratthani, Central Hatyai, Central Khon Kaen, Central Pattaya and Central Phuket.

In addition, Central Pattana also marks the excitement nationwide at the Thailand Countdown 2024 event on landmarks across Thailand at Central Phuket, Samui, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattaya, Marina, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, and Westgate.

Dr. Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Office of Marketing for Central Pattana plc, said…

“We created spectacular memorable moments and were fully committed to ensuring that centralwOrld Bangkok cOuntdOwn 2024 became a symbolic event of Thailand’s New Year celebrations, creating the most memorable happy year-end moments in the same way as countdown landmarks around the world. This was another year that centralwOrld celebrated the New Year countdown moments with people around the world as we went up on the screen in Times Square New York to complete the last night of the year for the fifth consecutive year. We wrapped up the year with a 180-degree Futuristic Fireworks show, blending real fireworks with artistic displays on the Panoramix screen. Moreover, it was the only venue that gathered K-Pop, C-Pop, and T-Pop artists on the same stage, creating a festive year-end atmosphere and boosting the country’s economy.”

Artists’ performances were divided into five different concepts, starting with new generation artists: The Futuristic was led by DVI, bXd, Perses, Alala, Tigger, bamm, BUS, Proxie. The Master shone in their own styles, featuring Oat Pramote, Pop Pongkool, and Three Man Down. The Collab included Trinity x PSYCHIC FEVER, creating new experiences for audiences. The New Legendary featured five headlining Thai artists who created a new history of collaborations, including Nont Thanont x Ink Warunthorn, BOWKYLION, PP Krit, and Billkin Putthipong, presenting a special one-of-a-kind show for centralwOrld. The Phenomenon welcomed Youngjae, the main vocal of GOT7, and Patrick – Nattawat Finkler on the world countdown stage of centralwOrld Bangkok cOuntdOwn 2024.

The Futuristic Fireworks on the panOramix were designed by well-known Thai artists Pai-Thana Saengsorn and Nuea-Jakkrit Anantakul as part of the #JackkritXPaiLactobacillus project, which included five acts in total:

1st Act: The Futuristic – Artists believed in their potential, had foresight and an open mind, accepted every challenge, and dared to develop and do new things to create a good future for all lives and pass on a sustainable foundation to the next generation.

2nd Act: The Master – Artists shone and mastered in their own style, always eager to do something new with a beyond-expectation experience to establish an even greater level of success.

3rd Act: The Collab – Artists joined hands and provided opportunities for everyone with any type of ability to think, create, and pave the way for new developments and innovations to improve the quality of our life even further.

4th Act: The New Legendary – Artists were number one in ability and constant development, delivering the best of everything to the world and creating a new chapter in history as a model of success and an inspirational figure.

5th Act: The Phenomenon – Artists were part of great happiness in a celebration of a new beginning, creating amazing experiences every day, both new and memorable ones.

