Brand TD announces Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA) Awards 2024

Brand TD, Asia’s premier travel industry news platform, is excited to announce the Inspiring Women in Travel – Asia (IWTA) Awards 2024. Scheduled for April 27, 2024, this event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the most remarkable women in the travel and hospitality sectors.

Celebrating excellence and diversity

The IWTA Awards, following the phenomenal success of its 2023 edition, aim to honour the exceptional women who have made significant contributions to the travel industry. These awards will spotlight visionaries, entrepreneurs, mentors, and community leaders who have broken barriers and paved the way for others in the travel landscape.

The upcoming event is built upon the record-breaking attendance and support of the 2023 edition and is anticipated to be even more impactful. The previous edition witnessed generous backing from sponsors like Ponant Cruises, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, Myanmar Airways International, and many others, underscoring the industry’s commitment to empowering women.

Other sponsors of the previous event are Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, Hotel Beds, TBO.com, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Intrepid, Campbell PR, and B-Concept. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner. Their dedication and commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the travel sector set the stage for the coming edition

Categories and recognition

The 2024 awards will feature a range of categories to recognize women leaders in various segments of the travel industry. These accolades are a testament to the crucial role women play in driving the evolution of the travel sector.

Gary Marshall, CEO of Brand TD, expressed excitement for the upcoming event, “We are thrilled to announce the second iteration of IWTA Awards 2024. The previous event exceeded all of our expectations, and we are dedicated to making the upcoming event even more impactful. The travel industry is evolving, and women are playing an instrumental role in driving this transformation. The IWTA Awards is our way of acknowledging their exceptional achievements and fostering a more inclusive and diverse industry.”

IWTA stories: Inspiring the future

In the lead-up to the awards, Brand TD will continue its “IWTA Stories” initiative. This program showcases the personal journeys and professional triumphs of women in the travel industry, serving as a source of inspiration and empowerment.

Brand TD encourages women in the travel industry to share their stories and participate in these awards. For sponsorship opportunities or more information about the IWTA Awards 2024.

If you are an inspiring woman in the travel industry, you are encouraged to participate in the IWTA Stories. You can nominate yourself or someone you know by visiting the Brand TD website.

Brand TD invites individuals, companies, and organizations across the travel industry to join them in this meaningful celebration of diversity, excellence, and empowerment.

For sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about the IWTA Awards 2024, visit www.tdiwtaawards.com or follow IWTA Facebook Page.

