British pop band Blue are returning to Bangkok for their 25th Anniversary Tour concert on Tuesday, January 26, 2027, at UOB Live, Emsphere.

The band have announced the second leg of their 25th Anniversary Asia Tour, which celebrates 25 years of chart-topping hits and live shows.

The Blue Bangkok concert brings the quartet of Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe back to the city. They promise fans an evening of nostalgia, big vocals and the charm they’re known for.

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Across a 25-year career, Blue have become one of Britain’s biggest pop acts of the 21st century. Their hits include “All Rise”, “One Love”, “Too Close”, “If You Come Back” and “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” with Elton John.

Their first three albums reached No.1 in the UK, and their catalogue has earned 12×Platinum certifications. The two-time BRIT Award winners have also had widespread success across Europe, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Thailand.

Blue’s 25th Anniversary Tour in Bangkok takes place on Tuesday, January 26, 2027, at UOB Live, Emsphere. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster Thailand.

Formed in London in 2000, Blue have sold 15 million records worldwide, with 10 Top 10 singles, three of them No.1 hits. They’ve also worked with Stevie Wonder and won MTV Asia Awards.

After renewed success with their Greatest Hits tour, Blue continue to perform across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, with more touring across Asia.

Press release