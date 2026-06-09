Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

A Bangkok-based tennis community has sold out its debut social event and is already planning expansion across Southeast Asia, marking a new chapter for the city’s growing expat sports scene.

Breakers Tennis launched its first edition: Breakers x Sterling Bangkok, filling all 12 spots within days of opening registration. The concept combines competitive tennis with a signature power card mechanic, creating matches that organisers describe as faster, higher-stakes, and more social than traditional club tennis.

What is the Breakers format?

Unlike conventional tennis, Breakers events run as best-of-three super tie-breaks, shorter, more intense matches compressed into a single evening. Each player receives a deck of power cards at check-in, which can be played during points to shift momentum.

Events are split across three level-based divisions, meaning players are matched against others at a similar standard. No club membership is required, and registration is open to anyone through the Breakers app.

Depending on how many players are joining, the evening follows a fixed schedule: group stage matches, knockout rounds and a final and prize ceremony at the end.

Prizes at the last event were provided by their sponsor, Wilson Thailand:



1st prize: 5,000 Thai baht in Wilson voucher

2nd prize: 3,000 Thai baht in Wilson voucher

3rd prize: 2,000 Thai baht in Wilson voucher

Bangkok’s tennis scene as the backdrop

The launch comes against the backdrop of a surprisingly large tennis infrastructure in Bangkok. The city hosts more than 130 tennis clubs, ranging from premium indoor air-conditioned courts in Sukhumvit to more affordable outdoor facilities in outer districts.

Co-founder Samuel Duc says the opportunity was clear from the start.

“Bangkok has incredible tennis infrastructure but no real community layer on top of it. Players are stuck in their own club bubble with no easy way to meet and compete outside of it.”

Breakers aims to fill that gap by rotating events across different Bangkok venues, keeping the format open and accessible rather than tied to a single club.

What’s next

The team has confirmed a second Bangkok edition is already in preparation (Mixed doubles), with other Thai cities identified as the next expansion targets later in 2026.

Upcoming events in Bangkok are listed on the Breakers website, where players can also read the full format rules ahead of registering.

For Bangkok’s tennis community, long active but fragmented, Breakers represents one of the first attempts to build a city-wide competitive circuit accessible to all levels.

You can follow Breakers on Instagram at @breakers_socialclub

Registration and upcoming events: www.breakers-tennis.com

Press Release